Navy Awards $13 Million Contract for Temporary Housing Complex at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $13 million firm-fixed price task order under a previously awarded contract to IAP-ECC LLC of Burlingame, California on Apr. 28 for the construction and maintenance of a contractor berthing camp at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, California.



“In anticipation of a scaled increase of skilled workers traveling to Ridgecrest to contribute to the $2.7 billion Earthquake Recovery Program, Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) China Lake has exercised a third option to expand the temporary employee housing complex to 850 units,“ said OICC China Lake Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott.



“We have awarded all 22 large scale construction projects across NAWS China Lake and this expansion of the temporary employee housing complex benefits the workers, the community and reconstruction effort as a whole,” said Scott.



Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, California, with an expected completion date of March 2025.



NAWS China Lake is located in the Western Mojave Desert region of California, approximately 150 miles north of Los Angeles. China Lake’s mission is to support the Navy's RDT&E missions to provide cutting-edge weapons systems to the warfighter. The installation is the Navy's largest single landholding. In total, its two ranges and main site cover more than 1.1 million acres, an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.



OICC China Lake was established in August 2020 to provide engineering, acquisition, and execution oversight for military construction and repair projects caused by the devastating damage from the 6.4 and 7.1 magnitude earthquakes that occurred on July 4 and 5, 2019.

