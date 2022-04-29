Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $62 million firm-fixed price task order under a multiple award construction contract to Gilbane SMCC ECC LLC of Concord, California on Apr. 28 for the construction of a Marine Expeditionary Brigade (MEB) Enablers facility at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB) Guam.



“The successful planning, design and contracting of this project is the outcome of close collaboration and teamwork between NAVFAC Pacific’s Guam Program Management Office, facility acquisition professionals, Headquarters United States Marine Corps Installations and Logistics leadership, Marine Expeditionary Force subject matter experts, and the Marine Corps Base installation team,” said NAVFAC Pacific Guam Program Management Director Will Boudra. “Well done to all!”



The work to be performed will provide a primary operating force at MCBCB to base their operations and execute its mission. The facility will have administrative, supply, direct support and maintenance spaces to support the mission of the Third MEB.



Work will be performed in Finegayan, Guam, with an expected completion date of September 2024.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 14:41 Story ID: 419763 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Pacific Awards $62 Million Contract for Marine Expeditionary Brigade Enablers Facility on Guam, by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.