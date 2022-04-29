NAVFAC Awards $40 Million Contract for Infantry Battalion Company Headquarters at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $40 million firm-fixed price task order under a multiple award construction contract to Gilbane SMCC ECC LLC of Concord, California on Apr. 27 for the construction of a two-story Infantry Battalion Company Headquarters at Naval Support Activity, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz on Guam.



“This new facility will add to the mission critical operations and capabilities needed to support the flow of Marines to Guam,” said NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction Project Manager Michael Lau.



The work to be performed includes supporting facilities and utility infrastructure, to support the administrative functions of two infantry battalions. Construction includes, but is not limited to, shallow reinforced concrete foundations, retaining walls, slabs, floors, roof, exterior and interior finishes, elevator, plumbing, ventilation, electrical power, lighting and telecommunications.



“The collaboration of NAVFAC Pacific planning, design and acquisition teams in coordination with excellent Marine Corps efforts, led to this successful award,” said Lau.



Work will be performed in Finegayan, Guam, with an expected completion date of August 2024.

