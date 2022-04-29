NAVFAC Pacific Awards $35 Million Contract for Work at Joint Region Marianas

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $35 million firm-fixed price contract to Granite Construction Company Guam of Watsonville, California on Apr. 21 for the construction of roof structures at Joint Region Marianas, Guam.



The work to be performed provides for construction of hardened overhead roof structures over and around a new, hardened petroleum oil lubricant tie-in facility.



Work will be performed in Guam, with an expected completion date of July 2024.

