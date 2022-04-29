Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Pacific Awards $35 Million Contract for Work at Joint Region Marianas

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Story by KRISTA CUMMINS 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $35 million firm-fixed price contract to Granite Construction Company Guam of Watsonville, California on Apr. 21 for the construction of roof structures at Joint Region Marianas, Guam.

    The work to be performed provides for construction of hardened overhead roof structures over and around a new, hardened petroleum oil lubricant tie-in facility.

    Work will be performed in Guam, with an expected completion date of July 2024.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 14:38
    Story ID: 419761
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US 
