Army Reserve Soldier develops 'My PCS' Application

Courtesy Photo | An image from the My PCS app. My PCS App is a personalized experience that allows...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An image from the My PCS app. My PCS App is a personalized experience that allows users to target their own demands during their PCS move. Sgt. 1st Class Litterio is the sole developer, designer, and software engineer for the U.S. Army My PCS app. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Many people despise moving, but it’s an unavoidable part of life in the Army for Soldiers.



A permanent change of station (PCS) brings with it many questions and stressors. One Army Reserve Soldier, on the other hand, has stepped forward to help ease the process.



Sgt. 1st Class Adam Litterio, a 92F petroleum specialist with U.S. Army Reserve Command training and operations, responded to an email from Department of Army Headquarters calling for volunteers to redesigning its PCS app.



Litterio, who is also a full-time college student at the Academy of Arts in San Francisco, submitted his seven-page concept, which found its way to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston.



HQDA contacted Litterio and requested his help for building the application based off the concepts he presented. But, while earning his bachelor’s degree, he was already balancing his life on the go with his wife of seven years, who is also a Soldier, and his two daughters.



“I did not have time to sit and focus and build an in-depth app,” Litterio said.



On top of everything, one of Litterio’s daughters fell ill. It was while watching over her that he began developing the app.



“I had my laptop with me in the hospital room, so I started tinkering around with the application,” said Litterio.



The early stage of development contributed to a quicker turnaround than expected.



“The process of developing and building an app typically takes over a year,” Litterio said. “I completed it in three months.”



The new app, being beta-tested, will act as a resource for all Soldiers, including National Guard and Reserve, directing them to vital resources at their new station. From local Soldier support centers to Exceptional Family Member Program information, and even locations of local reserve centers and National Guard armories.



“The app itself is designed as a tool,” Litterio said, “a tool for all Army personnel to use.”



Links to pay calculators and other financial resources are also featured in the app to assist with basic allowance for housing and Army Emergency Relief (AER).



Once the app is thoroughly tested and approved, it will be officially handed over to the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command for future development and maintenance.



Litterio is excited about the apps progress, and the positive impact it will make once it goes live. "As the sole developer, I am ready [for the transition]," Litterio said.



Litterio will focus on his newborn son, as well as complete his current degree so he can pursue a master’s degree and ultimately develop game apps.



Both Android and iPhone users will be able to use the My PCS app.