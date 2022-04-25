Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th ESC conducts convoy exercise

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Christian Nevitt 

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Convoy operations need much coordination and communication. Without both, Soldiers can lose their orientation or even be injured. While it may seem that driving is a simple task, driving in hostile territory or even friendly territory can be daunting because of the variables and teamwork involved. On April 25, 2022, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command rehearsed a vehicle movement to sharpen their skills in convoys and reduce hazards.

    NEWS INFO

