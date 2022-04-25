13th ESC conducts convoy exercise

Convoy operations need much coordination and communication. Without both, Soldiers can lose their orientation or even be injured. While it may seem that driving is a simple task, driving in hostile territory or even friendly territory can be daunting because of the variables and teamwork involved. On April 25, 2022, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command rehearsed a vehicle movement to sharpen their skills in convoys and reduce hazards.
