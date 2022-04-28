Air Mobility Command leadership visits McConnell

Photo By Airman William Lunn | General Mike Minihan (right), Commander of Air Mobility Command; Col. Nate Vogel...... read more read more Photo By Airman William Lunn | General Mike Minihan (right), Commander of Air Mobility Command; Col. Nate Vogel (left), 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander; Col. Emily Farkas, 22nd Maintenance Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Melissa Royster, 22nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, are shown a demonstration of how the KC-46 Pegasus is maintained and repaired April 28, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The AMC command team visited McConnell and toured various organizations as well as received mission briefs from McConnell’s leadership and Airmen. AMC leadership also praised Team McConnell for their hard work and dedication in the advancement in aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Lunn) see less | View Image Page

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – General Mike Minihan, Commander of Air Mobility Command, Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, and their spouses visited McConnell Air Force Base April 27-28, to see firsthand the advances in aerial refueling missions as well as engage with Airmen, Wing leadership, and community leaders.



The AMC command team and spouses kicked off their visit by meeting with local Honorary Commanders and civic leaders to recognize and thank them for their support of McConnell’s Airmen.



"The coolest part about our job is traveling around and seeing great communities, great bases, and great Airmen," said Minihan. "When I think about communities and what they want do to support our Airmen and families, I’m truly impressed. You are an example of what right looks like."



The AMC command team witnessed McConnell's direct impact on AMC and the advancements in the aerial refueling mission through touring various organizations and receiving mission briefs from McConnell's leadership. They received briefs on the current maintenance and operations of the KC-46 Pegasus and the KC-135 Stratotanker as well as a look into future capabilities.



"To get out of the headquarters and see where the mission and people collide is awesome," said Minihan. "I try to be worthy of the Airmen who are getting it done."



Chief Kruzelnick spoke with McConnell's newest leaders attending Airmen Leadership School who are preparing to take on the challenge of non-commissioned officer ranks.



"I don't know what it is like to become a young NCO in 2022, so I need to listen more than talk," said Kruzelnick. "Things evolve and leadership must evolve with it. I appreciate what you do and you’ll have a tough road ahead of you; you will be pioneering processes that I can’t foresee, so thank you."



General Minihan shared his thoughts on how McConnell directly provides critical support to the multiple joint warfighters over Europe with the KC-46A Pegasus.



"When I say Warrior Heart, when I say get ready, we have to prepare the force to be all in," said Minihan. "I'm really impressed with the KC-46 aircraft and what you all did with it in Europe. The support you provided over there was awesome and your commitment to the mission is inspiring. ."



Chief Kruzelnick finished his visit with closing remarks for the 22nd Air Refueling Wing’s Airmen.



"On behalf of Gen. Minihan, Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson [Deputy Commander of Air Mobility Command], and myself, thank you for what you do, and what you do is very important,” said Kruzelnick.