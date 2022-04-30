Premier Competition Strengthens NATO Bonds

Courtesy Photo | West Point, N.Y. – Danish cadets from the Royal Danish Military Academy in Denmark...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | West Point, N.Y. – Danish cadets from the Royal Danish Military Academy in Denmark sprint with a medical litter containing two five-gallon water containers at the Humvee event during the 53rd annual Sandhurst competition at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., on April 29, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army story and photos Spc. Ethan Scofield, 27th Public Affairs Detachment



West Point, N.Y. – In their second year of attendance at the world's premier international academy military skills competition, NATO ally Denmark sent 11 cadets from the Royal Danish Military Academy in central Copenhagen to compete between April 29-30 at the U.S. Military Academy.



Located at the Frederiksberg Palace, the team traveled nearly 4000 miles to take their place among friends and allies in the 53rd annual Sandhurst competition featuring 48 teams from across the globe to challenge future leaders in situations that reflect the tempo, uncertainty, and tasks of combat operations.



Since the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty and the formation of NATO in 1949, Denmark has been a close ally. However, with a population of less than six million, the cadets understand what it means to represent and reaffirm their commitment to the alliance.



"It means a lot. First of all, we know our country is not big and we will always be like the little brother," said Danish Cadet Nichlas Paasch, a cadet from the royal academy. "It's important for us to come and show we actually got skills. We wanted to come here and show team spirit and show that we are interested in this alliance."





Of roughly 100 cadets that are currently enrolled at the academy, about 40 applied to compete in Sandhurst because they knew it would be challenging, said Paasch. The training events were set up, which included a lot of swimming, running, and climbing to test the strengths of each applicant.



In the end, 11 cadets were selected and immediately began additional training for an extra four months every weekend in preparation to do their best this year.



Ultimately, their efforts weren't enough to bring home a top trophy; however, Danish Cadet Adam Hjorth, was recognized as the second-best squad leader among the 48 teams.



"We know what we are good at now, compared to other nations, and we know what we need to work on for next year," Paasch said following their final event on Saturday. "I think for the next team that participates from Denmark, we will know what to study."



Paasch said Sandhurst provided Team Pløger with shared knowledge and the opportunity to observe new perspectives about military training and how to build a winning team in extreme situations.



"It's always good to compare and see what other nations do, in everything from uniforms to rucksacks to leadership strategy," said Paasch.



This year's team, Team Pløger, was named after the Danish Army officer Jonas Peter Pløger who was killed in action in Afghanistan on July 21, 2010. His legacy and memory are passed on by this year's Danish team.