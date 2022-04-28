Yearlings Honor Fallen Graduates, Reflect Upcoming Affirmation

Story and photos by Spc. Kasimir Jackson



West Point, NY — The U.S. Military Academy (USMA) Simon Center held the 17th annual "Inspiration to Serve" Cemetery Tour and Pre-Affirmation Reflection event for yearlings at the West Point Cemetery on April 28, 2022.



During this year's "Inspiration to Serve" event, cadets funneled into the cemetery on a brisque afternoon to tour the hallowed grounds of full members who have previously served their country by the same oath they will soon take on August 4th at the Affirmation Ceremony this summer. Friends and family members awaited the cadets by headstones, prepared to share a loved one's story.



"It really connects you," said Maj. Sarah Ryan, USMA alumni and current Character Education Officer for The Simon Center.



West Point builds leaders through four central pillars: education, military training, physical training, and character development. Ultimately, as future leaders, cadets who choose to affirm their commitment as officers will become a part of "The Long Gray Line."



"It explains that when you graduate, you become a part of this line of graduates that have been there since 1802," said Ryan. "I think for the first time it tangibly connects them to 'The Long Gray Line.'"



For many who have attended West Point, becoming part of such a historically rich legacy is like finding a sense of belonging.



"It hits me differently," said Class of 2024 Cadet Lara Westwood-Marsh. "I grew up overseas. My parents originally aren't from the U.S. and (I) didn't know where I belonged."



According to Westwood-Marsh, this opportunity allowed her to reflect on the importance of not only her immediate family but also her military family.



"I finally realized that I belong to something far greater than myself. This is where I belong, and this is my family," Westwood-Marsh added. "Even before coming here, there was no question on whether I was going to affirm or not. I want to be a leader who will always be there for their Soldiers."



No matter one's background, as long as a cadet graduates at the academy, they become part of a brother and sisterhood, explained Class of 2024 Cadet Elijah Bellamy, a 3rd generation USMA cadet.



Bellamy added that the tour changed his outlook on what it meant to be a leader because he was previously more mission-focused.



"I had no doubt I was going to affirm," Bellamy said. "Leadership for me changed, I am very goal driven in my leadership style. I thought the mission would always be first, but this put a spin on it by placing the people first."

