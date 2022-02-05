U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo change of command ceremony

BUFFALO, N.Y. ⎯ Capt. Mark Kuperman is scheduled to relieve Capt. Lexia Littlejohn as commander of

Coast Guard Sector Buffalo, during a change of command ceremony at Sector Buffalo, May 6, 2022.



Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District, is scheduled to preside over the

ceremony. Capt. Kuperman is currently the Deputy of Pacific Area Ashore Operations, a position he has held

since August 2020. Capt. Littlejohn will be ceremoniously relieved of her command and assume a role in the

Commandant’s Advisory Group in Washington, D.C.



Coast Guard Sector Buffalo protects vital economic and security interests of the eastern Great Lakes and

responds to over 1,000 Search and Rescue cases and performs over 2,500 vessel boardings annually. Sector

Buffalo is responsible for more than 570 miles of shoreline stretching from Vermillion, Ohio to Massena, New

York.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that represents a formal transfer of

authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another.



Media interested in attending must RSVP with the Sector Buffalo Public Affairs Officer by Thursday at 5

p.m. via phone call at (716) 249-1824 or via email at Andre.J.Clansy@uscg.mil.



-USCG-

