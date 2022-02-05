Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo change of command ceremony

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    BUFFALO, N.Y. ⎯ Capt. Mark Kuperman is scheduled to relieve Capt. Lexia Littlejohn as commander of
    Coast Guard Sector Buffalo, during a change of command ceremony at Sector Buffalo, May 6, 2022.

    Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District, is scheduled to preside over the
    ceremony. Capt. Kuperman is currently the Deputy of Pacific Area Ashore Operations, a position he has held
    since August 2020. Capt. Littlejohn will be ceremoniously relieved of her command and assume a role in the
    Commandant’s Advisory Group in Washington, D.C.

    Coast Guard Sector Buffalo protects vital economic and security interests of the eastern Great Lakes and
    responds to over 1,000 Search and Rescue cases and performs over 2,500 vessel boardings annually. Sector
    Buffalo is responsible for more than 570 miles of shoreline stretching from Vermillion, Ohio to Massena, New
    York.

    The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that represents a formal transfer of
    authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another.

    Media interested in attending must RSVP with the Sector Buffalo Public Affairs Officer by Thursday at 5
    p.m. via phone call at (716) 249-1824 or via email at Andre.J.Clansy@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Ceremony
    USCG
    Change of Command
    Media Advisory
    Sector Buffalo

