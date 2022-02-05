Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 28 April 2022

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Courtesy Translation: Corona Cabinet: State government extends Corona ordinance



Minister President Bouffier: "The current situation allows us to take another step towards normality."



The Hessen state government has extended the current Corona Protection Ordinance by four weeks and made further adjustments. It mainly concerns the quarantine rules and measures at Hessen schools. "The pandemic is not over yet; we are aware of that. But as we can see from the current situation, it is taking another step towards normality is a responsible action," said Hessen Minister President Volker Bouffier. "A determining factor in the pandemic is the situation in the Hessen hospitals. We still have fewer people who have to go to the hospital with a severe course and are treated there in intensive care. That's why we decided to simplify the quarantine rules, as other countries have already done," Bouffier said.



Commenting on the situation in Hessen schools, Minister President Volker Bouffier said: "The infection situation there is also manageable, which is why we were able to adapt protective measures to the current situation there as well."



The new rules will enter into force on April 29, 2022 and will be in effect until May 26, 2022.



The Minister President also appealed to citizens' own responsibility. "We have now regained a great deal of freedom and normality. Nevertheless, please act responsibly and remain cautious, especially if you encounter groups that are particularly vulnerable," said the head of government.



New quarantine rules



Under the new rules, the quarantine period for people infected with the coronavirus is only five days. Testing-out is no longer necessary. If symptoms of the disease have occurred, however, the isolation should be continued on one's own responsibility until at least 48 hours have been symptom-free.



Another new feature is that even unvaccinated household members of people who have tested positive no longer have to be quarantined. Household members and close contacts of infected people are advised to reduce their contacts for at least five days and to test themselves daily.

In future, infected medical personnel will be allowed to resume their work by testing-out at the earliest on the fifth day after the start of isolation. The negative test result must be available to the health authority.



Measures in schools



Starting on May 1, 2022, the mandatory testing in Hessen schools will be abolished. Instead, all students and staff are provided with two weekly tests for voluntary testing at home. Students receive the home antigen self-tests from their school.



At the same time, starting on May 1, the possibility of deregistering pupils from face-to-face lessons without any prerequisites will also be discontinued. All students must return to lessons in the schools. Upon request, students can be exempted from mandatory attendance. The prerequisite for this is that they themselves or members of their household would be exposed to the risk of a severe course of the disease in the event of an infection. This applies, for example, to a medically confirmed pre-existing condition or a diagnosed immunodeficiency.



In addition, a new hygiene plan comes into force, according to which special regulations for recess or all-day operation are eliminated. Lessons in sports and music as well as cross-school sports competitions can again take place without restrictions.



The Hessen Ministry of Culture had already informed the schools a few weeks ago about this procedure in order to provide planning security.



Current numbers



The nationwide 7-day incidence drops to 982.2 today.



As of today, 11 a.m., 135 beds in Hessen intensive care units are occupied by patients with COVID-19 disease. SARS-CoV-2 infection has been confirmed in 132 and three cases are suspected. A week ago, there were 142 patients who had to be cared for in Hessen intensive care units.



As of this Wednesday, 2,153 (0.28 percent) students and 647 (1.04 percent) teachers are in quarantine.



Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/landesregierung-verlaengert-corona-verordnung-0