CSG-10 visits CVW-7 Training for Deployment at NAS Fallon

NAVAL AIR STATION FALLON - Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and George H.W. Bush CSG, visited Naval Air Station Fallon, April 18-23, 2022.

Velez’s visit was focused on air-to-air and air-to-ground training by Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, the air wing assigned to CSG-10, in preparation for their deployment later this year. The visit included engagements with the squadrons, attendance of training exercise briefs, and an F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft orientation flight.

“It was incredible to see the pride and professionalism everyone took in their jobs, their squadrons and training.” said Velez. “This mindset that CVW-7 has will ensure that our systems - and more importantly our warfighters - are ready to execute every mission assigned to the strike group.”

While in Fallon, Velez met with Rear Adm. Max McCoy, commander, Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC) to tour the headquarters.

“NAWDC is the Navy’s center of excellence for air combat training and tactics development for a reason,” said Velez. “Adm. McCoy’s Sailors are technical, operational and warfighting experts with a passion for teaching, training, and developing aviation warfighters. This is truly a world class organization.”

Cmdr. Jason Papadopoulos, commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, invited Velez on an F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft for an orientation to provide a practical demonstration of CVW-7’s preparation to win in a combat environment.

“After talking with the Sailors of VFA-103 it was clear that each person was treated with respect and dignity up and down their chain of command,” said Velez. “In our profession it is especially important to remember that every Sailor plays a vital role in completing the mission safely and efficiently. There is no single job that is more or less important than any other.”

CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.

George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security. It achieves its mission by projecting the combined power of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), CVW-7, Destroyer Squadron 26, its Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).

