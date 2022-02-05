U.S. Coast Guard and law enforcement agencies conduct maritime active shooter drill

Jet Express and Miller Ferry have partnered with local law enforcement, Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border

Protection to practice the response during a significant event, and one of the largest risks: an active shooter on a

ferry. “Unfortunately, active killer attacks have increased in occurrence, and it is our responsibility to ensure our

response is swift and effective, in order to minimize loss of life and protection of property,” said Lt. j.g. Jeremiah

Schiessel, Public Affairs Officer for U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit.



The training will focus on potential threats to crowded areas with a maritime nexus, specifically the ferry system and

waterfront facilities.



The general public in this area will see a substantial increase in local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies

operating near the Jet Express ferry terminal. This training is a proactive approach to being prepared in an

environment where criminals attempt to inflict harm on innocent civilians.



