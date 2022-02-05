Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard and law enforcement agencies conduct maritime active shooter drill

    PORT CLINTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Jet Express and Miller Ferry have partnered with local law enforcement, Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border
    Protection to practice the response during a significant event, and one of the largest risks: an active shooter on a
    ferry. “Unfortunately, active killer attacks have increased in occurrence, and it is our responsibility to ensure our
    response is swift and effective, in order to minimize loss of life and protection of property,” said Lt. j.g. Jeremiah
    Schiessel, Public Affairs Officer for U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit.

    The training will focus on potential threats to crowded areas with a maritime nexus, specifically the ferry system and
    waterfront facilities.

    The general public in this area will see a substantial increase in local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies
    operating near the Jet Express ferry terminal. This training is a proactive approach to being prepared in an
    environment where criminals attempt to inflict harm on innocent civilians.

    -USCG-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.02.2022 08:06
    Story ID: 419722
    Location: PORT CLINTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard and law enforcement agencies conduct maritime active shooter drill, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Ninth District
    Active Shooter Training
    Interagency
    AMSTEP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT