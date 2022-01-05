“For the VP-5 Mad Fox team, deployment enables us to exercise the tactics, techniques, and procedures that we have been training on for the duration of our Fleet Response Training Plan,” said Cmdr. Frank C. Sanchez Jr., the squadron’s commanding officer. “The Mad Foxes are poised and excited to begin operating in the INDOPACOM Area of Responsibility!”



Command Master Chief Thomas Curtin expressed confidence the squadron was prepared for the mission.



“It's exciting to see how the Mad Foxes completed all requirements to deploy,” said Curtin. “The Mad Foxes trained at a high level during the Fleet Response Training Plan to ensure that we were fully ready for operational tasking. I'm looking forward to seeing what our Mad Foxes are capable of doing while we operate in the INDOPACOM Area of Responsibility. No Fox Like a Mad Fox!”



VP-5 will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater security cooperation operations throughout the C7F AOR. The advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the Mad Foxes to perform anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), intelligence surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and search and rescue (SAR) missions.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 00:11 Story ID: 419693 Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patrol Squadron FIVE Arrives at Kadena Air Base, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.