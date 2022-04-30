Photo Essay: Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Pine View Campground at Pine View Recreation Area is shown April 8, 2022,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Pine View Campground at Pine View Recreation Area is shown April 8, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more. See more about the area at https://mccoy.armymwr.com/categories/outdoor-recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground scenes are shown in March and April 2022.



For 2022, the campground fully reopens after winter closure May 2 and officials hope to see that continued success.



“We’ve been having some of the busiest and best seasons we’ve experienced at Pine View,” said Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with Outdoor Recreation for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “We expect the same this summer.”



Pine View Campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more.



“Sites will open officially on May 2 to start the camping season as that following weekend is also the opening of fishing season,” Abell said. “The equipment-issue operation at Recreational Equipment Checkout also will be fully available like last year.”



Some of the services that will be available include:



• full-service campsites and cabins, including many new cabins.



• fishing and hiking trails.



• lake/beach (no lifeguards on duty).



• rental equipment.



• shuffleboard.



• miniature golf.



• comfort stations (toilets/showers).



• camp store (retail items, such as wood, are available via delivery to sites).



• yurts, tent sites, and basic electric sites.



• playgrounds and pavilions.



• basketball, volleyball, and horseshoes areas.



• Sportsman’s Range.



The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 608-388-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.



