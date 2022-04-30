Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy

    Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Pine View Campground at Pine View Recreation Area is shown April 8, 2022,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground scenes are shown in March and April 2022.

    For 2022, the campground fully reopens after winter closure May 2 and officials hope to see that continued success.

    “We’ve been having some of the busiest and best seasons we’ve experienced at Pine View,” said Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with Outdoor Recreation for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “We expect the same this summer.”

    Pine View Campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more.

    “Sites will open officially on May 2 to start the camping season as that following weekend is also the opening of fishing season,” Abell said. “The equipment-issue operation at Recreational Equipment Checkout also will be fully available like last year.”

    Some of the services that will be available include:

    • full-service campsites and cabins, including many new cabins.

    • fishing and hiking trails.

    • lake/beach (no lifeguards on duty).

    • rental equipment.

    • shuffleboard.

    • miniature golf.

    • comfort stations (toilets/showers).

    • camp store (retail items, such as wood, are available via delivery to sites).

    • yurts, tent sites, and basic electric sites.

    • playgrounds and pavilions.

    • basketball, volleyball, and horseshoes areas.

    • Sportsman’s Range.

    The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 608-388-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 22:23
    Story ID: 419689
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground
    Pine View Recreation Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT