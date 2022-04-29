Soo Locks Visitor Center opens for 2022 season

Photo By Michelle Briggs | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is opening the Soo Locks Visitor Center in Canal Park...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Briggs | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is opening the Soo Locks Visitor Center in Canal Park at 10 a.m. May 8. Visitor Center hours for the month of May are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Visitor Center hours and days for June will be re-evaluated and announced prior to Memorial Day. see less | View Image Page

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is opening the Soo Locks Visitor Center in Canal Park at 10 a.m. May 8.



Visitor Center hours for the month of May are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Visitor Center hours and days for June will be re-evaluated and announced prior to Memorial Day.



“We are excited to open the Visitor Center after a long winter,” Chief Park Ranger Michelle Briggs said. “This year, in addition to updated exhibits, we have a new water safety program with goody bags we hope all will enjoy.”



Estimated boat schedules are posted in the Visitor Center and via a hotline for visitors. There is a new hotline number this year, 906-202-1333.



Beginning May 1, the Soo Locks Canal Park and viewing platform resume their Spring hours opening to the public 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Briggs and other Detroit District Park Rangers worked hard over the winter to continue the Virtual Visitor Center programs through monthly presentations. All Virtual Visitor Center programs can be found on the Detroit District YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqtbMFyAaYYO9TIAaaK2HTLr0Ph4A5FRF.



For more details, contact Detroit District Public Affairs Specialist Carrie Fox, 906-259-2841.

Detroit District photos are available on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/USACEDetroitDistrict.



