Georgia Army National Guard's Command Chief Warrant Officer Retires

The Georgia Army National Guard’s warrant officer cohort welcomed their newest senior leader as Chief Warrant Officer 5 Carl Jackson relinquished responsibility as Command Chief Warrant Officer to CW5 Mark joiner during a ceremony April 29, 2022 at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga.



The position of Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Ga. ARNG, dates back to its establishment in 1999 with the appointment of CW5 Jerry Key. The CCWO serves as the senior mentor to other warrant officers in the Ga. ARNG as well as their advocate and advisor to the senior leaders of the Ga. ARNG and Ga. Department of Defense. In addition, the CCWO oversees the warrant officer program, supports recruiting and retention efforts, and manages the education and professional development of the warrant officer cohort.



Brigadier General Dwayne Wilson, the commander of the Ga. ARNG served as official host for the event and offered remarks to both senior leaders. He emphasized Jackson’s improvements to warrant officer recruiting and retention, improving manning levels by 27 percent in less than six years.



“He and his warrant officer recruiting team have received national-level recognition for this,” said Wilson. He continued to highlight the success of the warrant officer candidate assessment program, managed by Jackson’s team. “That program has been so successful it has been adopted by the Army National Guard.”



Giving all the credit to his team, Jackson said that recruiting was his number one priority.



“My primary goal as the CCWO was to grow our warrant officer formations,” said Jackson. I had an amazing team to work with and I could not have done it without them.”



Jackson who had been serving as CCWO since 2016, enlisted in the Army in 1988. A decade later he was appointed as a warrant officer. In the 34 years since, he has served in command and staff roles as well as leadership assignments related to logistics, finance, and property accountability. His deployments included Operation Desert Shield/Storm, a rotation to the Balkans, and Operation Iraqi Freedom.



Following the ceremonial passing of the sword between the official party members, Brig. Gen. Wilson presided over the retirement of Jackson, who was then awarded with the Legion of Merit Award and the Oglethorpe Distinguished Service Medal. Jackson then pinned the Georgia Commendation Medal on his wife, Donna.



Joiner, who had just been promoted to his current rank one day before the ceremony, served as the Maintenance Assistance and Instruction Team Chief since 2018 at Joint Forces Headquarters in Marietta prior to his new appointment. His military service history began in 1984, when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After leaving active Naval service in 1989, he joined the Ga. ARNG and has moved up through the ranks as an Electronics Maintenance Warrant Officer. His deployments have included Hurricane Katrina relief missions in 2005 and a combat rotation in Afghanistan with the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in 2009-2010.



I feel like it's an absolute honor to serve in this position,” said Joiner. I look forward to working with the warrant officer cohort, making us better, stronger, and more lethal. So, stand by; get ready to work.”

