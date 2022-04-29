USS Tennessee Gold Crew Welcomes New Commanding Officer

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Apr. 29, 2022) - The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) Gold Crew held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Apr. 29.



Cmdr. Ken Packard relieved Cmdr. Matt Luff as the commanding officer of the ship’s Gold Crew during a ceremony held at the base’s chapel.



Tom Shugart, Adjunct Senior Fellow, Defense Program at the Center for a

New American Security, was the guest speaker of the ceremony, and said Tennessee’s high retention rates are a great reflection of the leadership.



“I am here to tell you that the days of the submarine force having to prove that it matters are well and truly over,” said Shugart. “Aside from providing strategic deterrence, perhaps the next most important role that Tennessee has fulfilled is to produce and retain skilled and seasoned submariners. Whether via patrolling, maintaining, training, or retaining, I wish you success in these vital endeavors in the coming years under Cmdr. Packard’s leadership, and beyond.”



Luff, from Cincinnati, Ohio, graduated from Marquette University with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. He received a Master of Business Administration from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.



During his speech, Luff discussed USS Tennessee’s role in strategic deterrence and thanked the crew for their resiliency.



“Strategic deterrence isn’t about launching missiles, it’s about the readiness to launch missiles.” said Luff. “Sailors of the Tennessee, what we do matters now more than ever. Being your commanding officer has been the greatest privilege of my professional life.”



Luff took command of the Gold Crew in August 2019. Under his leadership, the crew completed two successful patrols despite the challenges of a global pandemic, planned and executed maintenance during an Extended Refit Period, completing ten days early, and earned the retention excellence award for three consecutive years.



Luff’s personal awards include: Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (six awards), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2 awards) and various unit and service awards.



Packard, the incoming commanding officer, graduated from the University of Idaho with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. He received his commission through the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate program



In his speech to the crew, Packard complimented them on maintaining a standard of excellence.



“I’ve met many of you over the past few weeks, and I’m looking forward to continuing to get to know each of you better.” said Packard. “I’m impressed with your high level of knowledge, amazing ownership, and resilience as you’ve executed this very challenging extended refit period.”



Ballistic-missile submarines are designed specifically for stealth and the precise delivery of nuclear warheads. Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 14:32 Story ID: 419645 Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tennessee Gold Crew Welcomes New Commanding Officer, by CPO Ashley Berumen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.