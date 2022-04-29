Winn ACH prepares to transition to MHS GENESIS

Photo By Patrick Young | U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Stewart – Hunter Army Airfield healthcare...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Young | U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Stewart – Hunter Army Airfield healthcare professionals and staff participate in a Military Health System GENESIS class, May 27 at Winn Army Community Hospital. The classes are designed to familiarize the Defense Health Agency Low Country Market healthcare providers and staff with the new Department of Defense‘s electronic healthcare record system; which goes live locally June 11. The new system will standardize healthcare records across all DoD installation and military services. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Fort Stewart – Hunter Army Airfield healthcare continues to prepare to transition healthcare records to the new Department of Defense system - Military Health System GENESIS.



The Winn Army Community Hospital staff is actively preparing for MHS GENESIS by installing new hardware, software and training.



“Our Information Technology Section continues to install new equipment and update software to enable a smooth transition to our new electronic health record system,” said Maj. Jason F. Ryncarz, Chief Health Informatics Officer. “With all of this new equipment and software comes lots of training. Since February 2022, WINN facilitates on site and computer based training for all employees, staff, and Division elements.”



Ryncarz said the healthcare providers and staff supporting the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community started in training in February and will continue through time MHS GENESIS goes active – June 11, 2022.



“In order to accomplish our mission to implement a new electronic health record, we have worked with the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and MHS Genesis team,” Ryncarz said. “This transition team encompasses over 10 different organizations from the private and public sector, they have all come together to help us improve our healthcare delivery system.”



MHS GENESIS will standardize records keeping across the DoD and military services. It will benefit beneficiaries and medical personnel too.

Ryncarz said MHS GENESIS will be a continuous medical record for beneficiaries as they transition between duty stations, manage prescriptions, and offer a communication portal between staff and patients.



If you have a current TRICARE Online account, it will automatically migrate to MHS GENESIS on June 11.



One of the highlights of the new records system is the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal; which provides a secure website available 24/7; which gives you access to:

• View health information

• Schedule appointments

• Communicate securely with providers

• Request prescription refills



There will be a brief overlap between the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal and the TRICARE Patient portal that may impact beneficiaries; where online appointments, referrals and online prescription refills come online.



Beneficiaries can help ease the transition by ensuring their DEERs system is up to date, downloading paper copies of referrals and taking advantage of early prescription refill services, utilizing ScriptCenter, https://winn.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Pharmacy; and Express Scripts, https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com.



Maj. Raquel L. Giunta, Winn Army Community Hospital’s Chief of the Department of Pharmacy said the transition may cause additional delays in the Pharmacy wait times of up to 2-3 hours.



“To reduce the wait time for prescription refill pick up during this transition, the pharmacy will offer early refill processing for all non-controlled prescriptions,” Giunta said. “If you have a prescription refill that is due to be filled from now through July 15, we encourage you to call your refill in prior to June 11 to one of our refill pharmacy pick up sites at the Post Exchange, the Main Outpatient Pharmacy, Script Center, or the pharmacies at Tuttle and Richmond Hill Medical Home – if you are enrolled as a patient there).”



When MHS GENESIS goes live across the Department of Defense in 2023, it is expected to support the availability of electronic health records for more than 9.6 million beneficiaries and over 200,000 MHS personnel globally.