DLA Land and Maritime website has a new look

You may have noticed in the last few days that the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime public website, DLA Land and Maritime, has a new look. The change is part of an enterprise-wide website redesign which has been underway since early 2020.



The result is a streamlined, modern design with a more intuitive user experience for our customers, suppliers and industry partners, and will better serve the Warfighter now and into the future.



DLA’s primary focus was to reorganize our website content with the user experience in mind, making information easily accessible and well organized.



One of the most significant changes users will notice is the incorporation of a new navigation and website structure that makes products and services DLA Land and Maritime offers easier to find and discern.



This can be seen in the use of new and more intuitive accordion menus, which are drop down menus on each internal page, and breadcrumbs, which are a wayfinding tool used on websites.



There are also information boxes sprinkled throughout the design to draw a user’s attention to important content such as contact information for a particular product or service, system outage alerts and the like.



The latest news remains in the slideshow at the top and a as a list at the bottom along with the inclusion of a new video player and other important content.



Please take a look and let Public Affairs know what you think about the new look and navigation.



You can email us at DLA.Land.and.Maritime.Public.Affairs@dla.mil with comments or concerns.

