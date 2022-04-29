Force management expert joins AMC as deputy G-3

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command welcomed a new senior executive to its leadership team this month.



In his new role as the AMC deputy G-3, Myles M. Miyamasu said he is focused on the Army’s Organic Industrial Base readiness, inventory, depot maintenance, Army Working Capital Fund and budget planning to help align money with priorities in support of operations.



“There is a business side to how we execute, and implement and plan for operations,” Miyamasu said. “And that side, the business side, is the area where I am going to work on.”



He said he is looking forward to getting to know the people and team inside the headquarters and in building effective relationships with commanders and key leaders across the AMC enterprise.



“Sustainment needs to move just as fast as the operational decisions of where we are going to fight, who we are going to support and how we are going to do it, and sometimes it takes relationships to get things going,” said Miyamasu. “I want to get myself as fast as I can ready to understand how sustainment and logistics operates from the lens of AMC, and if I can do that sooner rather than later, then that can help the command and the enterprise.”



Miyamasu comes to AMC from the Pentagon where he worked as the deputy director for force management in the Army G-3/5/7 office. He was responsible for all aspects of the Army's force structure, particularly analyses and decisions regarding the types of units in the Army and decisions regarding units' manpower, equipment and stationing. He was also responsible for managing the implementation of all changes to the Army's structure.



“That is really the job within the [Department of the Army – Force Management], which is to document the changes that senior leaders, not only in the Pentagon but across Army commands such as Army Materiel Command, made to help get the right workforce in place to accomplish their mission and goals,” Miyamasu said.



Miyamasu said his total of five years working in and out of uniform at the Pentagon provided a good opportunity to work on complex problems on how the Army and the Joint Force make decisions on budgeting and programming.



“There’s a remarkable amount of talent in the Army and ability to put people together to solve some really difficult challenges,” he said.



Miyamasu’s family has a strong tradition of military service. His father was a career Army infantry officer who retired as a colonel after more than 30 years of service. His youngest sister retired as a colonel from the Air Force. Three of his children are currently serving in the military – two in the Army and one in the Navy.



Miyamasu served for more than 27 years total on active duty in the Army retiring as a colonel, the majority of the time as an infantry officer and later in the Operations Research/System Analysis field.



“When I first went into the military, it was kicking and screaming,” said Miyamasu.



He wanted to be a Wall Street banker or tennis player, but said it was his father who encouraged him to join. Miyamasu enlisted in 1978 as a tanker before completing a program to become an officer and transitioning to infantry branch, eventually serving as a battalion commander in the 1st Cavalry Division.



“I hope my time and experience in uniform can maybe add insight into the importance in sequencing of logistics for combat arms leaders and help keep the Army and the Joint Force ready for the fights of today and the future,” he said.



Miyamasu said this is his first time to be assigned to Redstone Arsenal and within the AMC enterprise. He first visited Redstone Arsenal in the 1990s while on temporary duty and described it as a nice area with a great climate and very friendly people.



“I kind of thought, ‘hey, living here might not be a bad thing,’” recalled Miyamasu.



The new Alabama resident said he is interested in exploring Civil War history and battlefields, playing courses on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, and along with his wife, Joyce, learning about real Southern style cooking.



“I look forward to being a helpful team member to all of AMC, and look forward to learning about the Huntsville area,” said Miyamasu.

