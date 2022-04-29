Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commercial Bulk Carrier Aground in Muskegon

    MUSKEGON, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    The 750-foot motor vessel KAYE E. BARKER ran aground late in the evening on April 28 while
    transiting inbound towards Muskegon with a load of stone aggregate. No injuries have been
    reported and initial inspections indicated no pollution.

    The Coast Guard is on site and working with the shipping company, local salvage organizations
    and the vessel crew to conduct lightering operations today to free the vessel from the sand bar.

    The cause of the grounding is currently under investigation, more information will be released as
    it becomes available.

    Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414) 405-6436 or via email at Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022
    Story ID: 419618
    Location: MUSKEGON, MI, US 
    USCG
    Great Lakes
    Muskegon
    Aground
    Lake Michigan

