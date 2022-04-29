The 750-foot motor vessel KAYE E. BARKER ran aground late in the evening on April 28 while

transiting inbound towards Muskegon with a load of stone aggregate. No injuries have been

reported and initial inspections indicated no pollution.



The Coast Guard is on site and working with the shipping company, local salvage organizations

and the vessel crew to conduct lightering operations today to free the vessel from the sand bar.



The cause of the grounding is currently under investigation, more information will be released as

it becomes available.



Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414) 405-6436 or via email at Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 11:30 Story ID: 419618 Location: MUSKEGON, MI, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commercial Bulk Carrier Aground in Muskegon, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.