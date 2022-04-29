Cherry Point Sailors Conduct Service Dress White Inspection

Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted a Service Dress White Uniform inspection Friday, April 29. The inspection provided leaders an opportunity to speak with Sailors about recent and upcoming events while hearing their concerns.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 09:47
|Story ID:
|419604
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
