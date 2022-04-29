Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Sailors Conduct Service Dress White Inspection

    Cherry Point Sailors Conduct Service Dress White Inspection

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Lieutenant Sarah Cruz, center, stands in front of a formation of officers during...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point conducted a Service Dress White Uniform inspection Friday, April 29. The inspection provided leaders an opportunity to speak with Sailors about recent and upcoming events while hearing their concerns.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 09:47
    Story ID: 419604
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Sailors Conduct Service Dress White Inspection, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cherry Point Sailors Conduct Service Dress White Inspection
    Cherry Point Sailors Conduct Service Dress White Inspection
    Cherry Point Sailors Conduct Service Dress White Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT