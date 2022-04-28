TCC-1 Changes Command

CORONADO, Calif. – Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Tactical Communications Command (TCC) 1 held a change of command ceremony April 28.



Cmdr. Taylor Forester relieved Cmdr. Blythe Blakistone as Commander, Tactical Communications Command 1.



Naval Special Warfare Group 1, which mans, trains and equips West Coast-based SEAL Teams, is comprised of SEAL Teams 1, 3, 5, and 7 as well as Logistics Support Unit 1 and TCC-1. TCC-1 supports SEAL Teams, other special operations forces, and conventional forces worldwide by providing tactical communications in all environments and levels of conflict.



Blakistone took command in 2020 and was the first woman to command an NSW unit. During her time in command, she saw that TCC-1 delivered a reliable, go-to capability for NSW in a dynamic environment.



Capt. David Abernathy, commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 1, presided over the ceremony.



"[Blakistone’s] unique leadership style promoted a culture of creativity and innovation, putting her team at the forefront of experimentation for not just NSW, but for the fleet, joint special operations forces, and other conventional forces," said Abernathy. "That creativity and innovation is what our nation needs right now to counter adversaries and deliver those ‘red button’ options that NSW is known for."



Blakistone credited the unique mission and her team for her success in command.



“Every time I see former Sailors, I encourage them to come to this command. It’s different, the mission is amazing, all the Sailors are top notch, and my triad team is unbeatable,” said Blakistone. “Thank you to the officers, chiefs, and Sailors of [TCC-1] for being you. Thank you for trusting, partnering, and serving with me.”



Blakistone will go on to be the Information Warfare Commander at Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) West.



Forester was previously assigned to NAVIFOR West where he deployed onboard USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and led the Amphibious Squadron Three Information Warfare team through pre-deployment workups, an extended 5th and 6th Fleet deployment, three multinational exercises, and joint operations.



“[Forester], I know you will take this command to the next level by bringing your fleet and information warfare experiences to NSW, building on the efforts of your predecessors,” said Abernathy.



Forester said he looks forward to leading TCC-1.



“There is no place I would rather be than right here, right now,” said Forester.



Since 1962, Naval Special Warfare has been the nation’s premier maritime special operations force – a highly reliable and lethal force – always ready to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, in support of national objectives, and uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach, delivering all-domain options for Naval and joint force commanders.

