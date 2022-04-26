Pinwheel Parade educates, raises awareness of effects of Child Abuse

Photo By Shannon Mormon | The first Pinwheel Parade in two years stepped off from the Defense Supply Center...... read more read more Photo By Shannon Mormon | The first Pinwheel Parade in two years stepped off from the Defense Supply Center Columbus’ Child Development Center April 26. DSCC Police, CDC staff and parents guided the children around the block and at the end of the parade planted pinwheels in front of the center. see less | View Image Page

A sense of normalcy was in the chilly morning air as the first Pinwheel Parade in two years stepped off from the Defense Supply Center Columbus’ Child Development Center April 26.



Children from the CDC hopped, walked, waddled and rode around the block waving their pinwheels escorted by DSCC Police, parents and CDC staff members. Personnel in Fire and Police vehicles made sure the children stayed safe throughout the parade route.



Land and Maritime Deputy Commander Kenneth Watson and Land and Maritime Chief of Staff U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Tooman along with DSCC Installation Site Manager Kristine Freels and Deputy Installation Site Manager Mike Wood led the parade.



Controlled chaos ensued as the children rounded the corner and navigated the home stretch back to the CDC to plant their pinwheels in the ground but they had plenty of help as the DSCC Police created special holes to make the planting easier for all. Children came in their classroom groups and planted pinwheels, some of them handmade and others a metallic silver and blue, into the small gardens and along the sidewalk leading up to the center.



“We use it as an outreach and a reminder to people that there are resources available to help them with prevention,” said DSCC Family Services Program Manager Michiel DeVito. “Every year it's done at the Child Development Center, and the children come out and parade around the block. And I'm so thankful to the CDC for their partnership in that.”



Parents were each given ‘goody’ bags full of resources and information of how to end child abuse.



“All In To End Child Abuse” is this year’s theme with the goal of ending child abuse within the Department of Defense and its communities.



The DoD encourages all of us to prevent abuse from happening in the first place. This observance strives to raise awareness of ways to prevent child abuse and neglect, help recognize the signs of abuse, as well as provide knowledge of what to do when there are concerns.



For more information about the DSCC Family Advocacy Program, contact DeVito at Michiel.devito@dla.mil.