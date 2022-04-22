Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CCAD makes Earth Day memorable for local students

    date 2022-04-22

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Story by Kathleen Pettaway-Clarke 

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    Corpus Christi, Texas— During an Earth Day Fair on April 22 at Flour Bluff Intermediate School, approximately 600 students took part in a fun-filled day of environmental education.

    Santos De la Rosa, one of Corpus Christi Army Depot's environmental specialists, said, "Earth Day is a time to learn how to protect the earth and encourage children to work together for that purpose."

    The fair took several months of preparation and was a collaborative effort between CCAD's Environmental Team and several community groups who joined in the festivities and shared information about their organizations.

    Participating in the event were the city of Corpus Christi, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Texas Master Naturalist Program - Texas A&M University, the Port of Corpus Christi Authority, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi’s Child and Youth Program and the U.S. Army Regional Environmental and Energy
    Office-Central.

    Dr. Sal Alvarado, Flour Bluff Intermediate School Principal, was delighted with the event and pleased that so many children could participate.

    "We are pleased to team up with CCAD and community groups this year to host an Earth Day event for our students,” said Alvarado. “It's been wonderful. The students are learning about environmental conservation, paying it forward, and keeping the environment as clean and pristine as possible for future generations."

    Nicole Garcia, a CCAD environmental specialist, said, "It's [Earth Day] very special to me because we provide outreach to the young generation to remind them to recycle, reuse and not pollute. Also, to share career opportunities in this field."

    Exotic animals from the Amazon Rainforest were the event's highlight as students were involved in interactive learning. In addition, organizations participating in the event reiterated the importance of Earth Day, emphasizing their initiatives to preserve planet earth, including the dangers of plastics and the need to recycle. Ultimately, the Earth Day event at Flour Bluff Intermediate immersed students in a memorable experience that could impact lifetime behaviors towards the environment.

