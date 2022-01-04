Awareness on the No Wrong Door Program was rolled out at the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office's open house event for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 1, 2022.



No Wrong Door is a program to ensure if an individual walks through the door of a DM helping agency that agency will guarantee that individual is connected to the appropriate service with a warm hand-off. This concept leads to making sure there will be no wrong door to enter for help at any of DM's helping agencies.



Initially, this program was created to address sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment and stalking, and has been expanded to include other helping agencies, such as Family Advocacy, Equal Opportunity, True North, Mental Health, Integrated Resiliency Center, Airmen and Family Readiness Center and the Chaplain Corps.



“The No Wrong Door initiative demonstrates our agency collaborations and partnerships in support of the community,” said Master Sgt. Thomas Otero, 355th Wing Integrated Resiliency Center superintendent. “Any Airmen, DoD civilian or family member, who comes through our doors gets the help they need without frustration or unnecessary bureaucracy.”



The SAPR Office’s open house event was just one way DM has raised awareness about the program, another has been informing newcomers to the base.



“All Airmen and their families in-processing through the Welcome Center will receive information on the No Wrong Door Program, so we can connect them to a list of appropriate resources in their time of need,” said Master Sgt. Rocky Edwards Knode, 355th Wing Welcome Center manager. “No matter what helping agency is contacted, the representative from that contacted agency will provide a warm hand-off to the appropriate agency.”



Increasing awareness about this program during SAAPM became a priority for DM's helping agencies, so they created the No Wrong Door virtual scavenger hunt. The objective is to have participates visit each helping agency of the No Wrong Door Program and to learn more about their provided services. The virtual scavenger hunt runs until April 28, 2022, and for more information on how to participate, please call the SAPR Office at (520) 228-7272.



The No Wrong Door Program will reassure anyone who has gathered the courage and strength to come forward, that whatever helping agency's door they walk through will personally ensure they are connected to the right people and services across DM and the U.S. Air Force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 15:20 Story ID: 419550 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, No Wrong Door, by 1st Lt. Dorothy Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.