Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACC awards 5-year contract for IBCS Agile software development

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Story by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The U.S. Army Contracting Command recently awarded a five-year competitive, best-value contract for Integrated Battle Command System Agile Software development to the Peraton- Northrop Grumman team under the GSA Alliant 2 contract. This contract builds upon the efforts initiated in 2019 to prototype an Agile development process to quickly and effectively build, test and field Air and Missile Defense Command and Control capabilities in response to current and emerging needs. With this award, the U.S. Army continues its partnership with Northrop Grumman to accelerate software development through an Agile development framework and expands the scope to apply DevSecOps principles to quickly deploy capabilities to the Warfighter.
    IBCS is a keystone Army Futures Command program that will provide a decisive battlefield advantage through weapon and sensor integration and a common mission-command system across all domains, delivering an integrated fires capability to the Warfighter while improving battle space awareness, decision timing and protection against threats in complex integrated attack scenarios.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 08:53
    Story ID: 419511
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC awards 5-year contract for IBCS Agile software development, by Darrell Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IBCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT