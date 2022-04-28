ACC awards 5-year contract for IBCS Agile software development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The U.S. Army Contracting Command recently awarded a five-year competitive, best-value contract for Integrated Battle Command System Agile Software development to the Peraton- Northrop Grumman team under the GSA Alliant 2 contract. This contract builds upon the efforts initiated in 2019 to prototype an Agile development process to quickly and effectively build, test and field Air and Missile Defense Command and Control capabilities in response to current and emerging needs. With this award, the U.S. Army continues its partnership with Northrop Grumman to accelerate software development through an Agile development framework and expands the scope to apply DevSecOps principles to quickly deploy capabilities to the Warfighter.

IBCS is a keystone Army Futures Command program that will provide a decisive battlefield advantage through weapon and sensor integration and a common mission-command system across all domains, delivering an integrated fires capability to the Warfighter while improving battle space awareness, decision timing and protection against threats in complex integrated attack scenarios.

