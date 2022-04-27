ARABIAN SEA – The U.S. and Indian navies concluded at sea bi-lateral operations off India's West Coast in the Arabian Sea, April 27.



The operations included the U.S. Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) and the Indian Navy’s guided-missile frigate INS Trishul (F 43), which focused on building interoperability and strengthening relationships.



“Our crew strives to work efficiently and effectively to ensure we are able to operate together with our partners while underway. Conducting an exercise with the Indian Navy off of their western coast is a chance that we did not want to miss,” said Cmdr. Erik Roberts, commanding officer of Momsen. “Our commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific is bolstered every time we perform at-sea operations with those who share our maritime goals.”



The U.S.-India bilateral operations focused on division tactics, a passing exercise, communications checks, and formation sailing, providing both navies the opportunity to work together to further common maritime goals.



Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet and routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships.



For more news from CTF 71, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DS15

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 03:53 Story ID: 419505 Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Momsen Conducts Underway Operations with India Navy, by PO3 Lily Gebauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.