North Carolina National Guard Trains in White Sands, NM During Special Operations Forces Validation

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from Detachment 2, Charlie Company of the 1-126th Aviation Regiment, took part in Operation Sage Eagle in White Sands, NM, for its culminating annual training event from February 23 to March 18, 2022. The exercise supported the 5th Special Forces Group, 1st Special Forces Regiment.

MORRISVILLE, NC – Soldiers from Detachment 2, Charlie Company of the 1-126th Aviation Regiment, took part in Operation Sage Eagle in White Sands, NM, for its culminating annual training event from February 23 to March 18, 2022. The exercise supported the 5th Special Forces Group, 1st Special Forces Regiment.



Operation Sage Eagle is a recurring training event designed to assist Special Forces battalions in validating subordinate units on pre-mission training. Detachment 2, Charlie Company’s involvement specifically tested their aeromedical operations to execute mission-essential tasks. This included C-17 expeditionary operations, cross country movement, aircraft maintenance, and Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) operations. The event focused on three combat medevac scenarios: aircraft stacking, degraded visual environments, and high altitude operations. These capabilities were a great addition to the 5th Special Forces Group training to validate deployment capabilities.



Capt. Joseph Longoria, Detachment 2, Charlie Company Commander, described why this mission was important and his team’s willingness to face the complexities of training for modern warfare. “Regardless of our enemies' technological advancements or advantages, we must be continuously prepared to respond effectively.” Longoria, referencing the callsign “DUSTOFF” specific to U.S. Army Air Ambulance units, added, “We aren’t your run-of-the-mill dustoff; we enjoy a good fight.”



It took a team effort to succeed as several other units were involved with the operation. The Tennessee Air National Guard provided the C-17 to transport aircraft. Implementing the C-17 was unique as they don’t typically complete this kind of movement daily. The helicopter blades had to be folded in a specific configuration to transport successfully. The 145th Airlift Wing of the North Carolina Air Guard assisted with maintenance, inspection, hazardous material support, and access to their ramp and hangar in Charlotte.



The North Carolina unit required extensive logistical planning and support to transport its team to White Sands. The ground support section safely operated and distributed over 200,000 pounds of fuel at the Oro Grande FARP and trained five additional soldiers on fueling operations. In the end, Detachment 2, Charlie Company of the 1-126 Aviation Regiment, completed 122 flight hours, 15 MEDEVAC missions, 14 training crew missions, Environmental Qualifications and Academic, power management training, and met essential training objectives.



“Every Soldier was tested vigorously in their specific specialties to ensure our mission was successful,” concluded Longoria.



Detachment 2, Charlie Company of the 1-126 Aviation Regiment, is based out of Salisbury, NC, and assigned to the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade headquartered in Morrisville, NC.