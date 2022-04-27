Red River supports container readiness effort

Photo By Adrienne Brown | Team members from DET 6 Army Reserves, Warren, Michigan as well as the Tank-automotive...... read more read more Photo By Adrienne Brown | Team members from DET 6 Army Reserves, Warren, Michigan as well as the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command and Red River Army Depot work together to inspect a 37x20 ft. container at Red River. The team spent three days on site at Red River inspecting and certifying Forward Repair Activity containers set for OCONUS deployment. see less | View Image Page

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas – As readiness remains a top priority, Red River Army Depot recently joined forces with Soldiers from the DET 6 Army Reserves in Warren, Michigan and the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command to inspect 37 Forward Repair Activity (FRA) containers.



The team spent three days on site at Red River inspecting and certifying 37x20 ft. containers set for OCONUS deployment.



“This container program is extremely important because it gives the Department of Defense the opportunity to track these containers at any given moment,” said Robert Yates, Unit Mobilization Officer and Project Coordinator for Red River. “The overall mission to inspect the containers was very successful.”



According to Yates, each container has its own informational packet that ensures anyone who needs information about it can find it digitally.



The container data information will be sent to Ft. Scott, Illinois to be uploaded to the Joint Container Management (JCS) website prior to deployment.