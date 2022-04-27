Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red River supports container readiness effort

    TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Story by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas – As readiness remains a top priority, Red River Army Depot recently joined forces with Soldiers from the DET 6 Army Reserves in Warren, Michigan and the Tank-automotive and Armaments Command to inspect 37 Forward Repair Activity (FRA) containers.

    The team spent three days on site at Red River inspecting and certifying 37x20 ft. containers set for OCONUS deployment.

    “This container program is extremely important because it gives the Department of Defense the opportunity to track these containers at any given moment,” said Robert Yates, Unit Mobilization Officer and Project Coordinator for Red River. “The overall mission to inspect the containers was very successful.”

    According to Yates, each container has its own informational packet that ensures anyone who needs information about it can find it digitally.

    The container data information will be sent to Ft. Scott, Illinois to be uploaded to the Joint Container Management (JCS) website prior to deployment.

