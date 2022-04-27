Golden Knights drop in on future Soldiers

Courtesy Photo | The Columbia Recruiting Battalion, in partnership with the 1st Battalion, 61st...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Columbia Recruiting Battalion, in partnership with the 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment, hosted a recruiting event for future Soldiers. The event showcased the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. (Photo by 1st Lt. Sydney Thorpe) see less | View Image Page

By 1st Lt. Sydney Thorpe

1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment



The Columbia Recruiting Battalion, in partnership with the 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment, hosted a recruiting event for future Soldiers. The event showcased the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights. The Knights are known throughout the Army as one of the most prestigious teams. To be a part of the Knights’ team, members have to learn how to free fall from over 12,500 feet in the air while in formation.



Each company from the ‘Swamp Fox Battalion’ brought 25 future Soldiers out to the event totaling more 100 future Soldiers. Prior to the jump, Command Sgt. Maj. Stuart Sword, 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment ‘Roadrunners,’ told his Army story and answered any questions the warriors may have had.



"The Army is a world championship team,” Sword said. “As you begin to start your journey, you're going to take your place on the world championship team. If I had to do it all over again, I would always serve in the U.S. Army"



The future Soldiers observed the Golden Knight’s Gold Team demonstration which showed off the team’s synchronization and precision. The future Soldiers then executed the Fit to Win obstacle course, toured Soldier barracks and held a question and answer session with drill sergeants from the regiment.



"It's great to tell the Army story and encourage service among the next generation of Soldiers,” said one drill sergeant.

Some of the future Soldiers said they were super excited and cannot wait to be part of the world champion Army team.

Senior leaders agreed the event was a huge success for the Roadrunners, Swamp Fox Battalion and Golden Knights.