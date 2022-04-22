Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Plant swap a win for all

    Plant swap a win for all

    Photo By Alexandra Shea | Staff Sgt. William Vandenberg, a dental specialist assigned to Dental Activity-Fort...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Story by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    The Thomas Hall Post Library finished Earth Day strong as more than a dozen Soldiers, veterans, retirees, civilians, and their Family members attended the April 22 Earth Day Plant Swap.

    “This was nice,” said Staff Sgt. William Vandenberg, a dental specialist assigned to the Dental Activity-Fort Jackson.

    Vandenberg chose a Confederate Rose clipping that was donated earlier in the week.

    Other plant and library enthusiasts talked amongst each other about the variety of donated plants that were offered during the swap as Katherine Livingston, public services librarian, fielded questions and took suggestions of future gardening events.

    Roughly 100 plants, seedling, clipping, seed packets and gardening supplies were donated to the library for the plant swap event. All remaining plants or seed will be used to fill the library’s outdoor planters after the swap concluded.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 13:19
    Story ID: 419446
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Plant swap a win for all, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Plant swap a win for all

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    environment
    Earth Day
    plant swap
    Thomas Hall Post Library

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT