The Thomas Hall Post Library finished Earth Day strong as more than a dozen Soldiers, veterans, retirees, civilians, and their Family members attended the April 22 Earth Day Plant Swap.
“This was nice,” said Staff Sgt. William Vandenberg, a dental specialist assigned to the Dental Activity-Fort Jackson.
Vandenberg chose a Confederate Rose clipping that was donated earlier in the week.
Other plant and library enthusiasts talked amongst each other about the variety of donated plants that were offered during the swap as Katherine Livingston, public services librarian, fielded questions and took suggestions of future gardening events.
Roughly 100 plants, seedling, clipping, seed packets and gardening supplies were donated to the library for the plant swap event. All remaining plants or seed will be used to fill the library’s outdoor planters after the swap concluded.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 13:19
|Story ID:
|419446
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Plant swap a win for all, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT