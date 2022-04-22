School celebrates military children with month-long fun

Courtesy Photo | Fort Jackson’s C.C. Pinckney Elementary School celebrated Month of the Military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Jackson’s C.C. Pinckney Elementary School celebrated Month of the Military Child, held throughout the month of April, with a month full of fun events and chances for students and teachers to dress up. see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson’s C.C. Pinckney Elementary School celebrated Month of the Military Child, held throughout the month of April, with a month full of fun events and chances for students and teachers to dress up.



“Instead of a week of activities, we wanted something throughout the month,” said Antoinette Pittman, school counselor. “The first day we kicked off with a walk, played music and learned about bullying and being kind. At the end, they got a purple squishy.”



The color purple is commonly used to represent and celebrate the unique lives military children lead. Pittman explained how a team of teachers formed a committee that mapped out the month of activities, dress up days for the students and teachers and events.



Pittman has first-hand experience of the struggles military children can face. She is a mother whose children grew up while their father was serving on active duty. He was also a drill sergeant at one time as well.



“It gives the students another kind of confidence when others recognizes that they (military children) struggle too,” Pittman said. “I have children and remember when my husband was on the trail so I know their struggles. I know these kids need the recognition, it helps.”



Pittman has also taken the time to build a school schedule for her class that includes how to deal with transitioning and stress in the upcoming month.



“People will start leaving in May,” Pittman said. “We want to make sure they have skills and tools to help them.”



Pittman explained that observances like Month of the Military Child not only helps recognize and celebrate children, but also helps bring additional fun to the school year while learning.



During the month, students and teachers were able to wear a variety of clothing to include sport team jerseys, camouflage, purple, and neon clothing to show their support to one another and students who have recently started attending the school.



Events were also held in celebration such as having a selfie frame picture booth that students could use for theirs or their parent’s social media accounts.



“We even had someone dress up as Wonder Woman,” Pittman said. “I guess I have to step up my ‘A’ game.”

Though the celebratory month is coming to a close, there are future events on the horizon for students to continue having fun in their learning environment.



“They are our heroes,” Pittman said. “It’s why we are here.”