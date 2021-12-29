My FM&C Story: Herman Asberry

Photo By Elizabeth Szoke | My FM&C Story showcases the experienced and diverse workforce of the Office of the...... read more read more Photo By Elizabeth Szoke | My FM&C Story showcases the experienced and diverse workforce of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, or OASA FM&C. These short features highlight what being a part of the Army team means to them and how their role helps optimally resource our nation’s troops. In this article, Herman Asberry shares his story. see less | View Image Page

Herman Asberry has spent over 25 years in the Army, first earning his commission as a field artillery officer from West Point. Soon after, he transferred to the Finance Corps, beginning his career in financial management and comptroller.



Today, he serves as a financial management analyst in the Policy and Accounting Oversight Directorate within the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Operations, OASA (FM&C).



"After I retired [from active duty], I realized I had a positive impact on the lives of our Soldiers, and I decided to continue that service to our nation and the Army as a civilian," said Asberry. "I truly believe that the role I serve as a civilian allows me to continue having an indirect, yet positive, impact on the lives of Soldiers and their Families."



Asberry explained that the daily functions within the financial operations department tend to be very fluid. While he continues to hone his skills to help the organization, he strives to gain a better understanding of the impact of digital innovation on the future of financial management, along with his team.



"My role contributes to FM&C’s mission through helping provide timely, accurate and reliable financial information that aids Army leaders and managers to consider costs in their decision-making," he said.



One of the best parts of the job for Asberry is getting the work done while establishing and maintaining a stress-free environment.



"My team would probably tell you that just being around me is fun," he said. "If you take care of people, they will take care of the mission."