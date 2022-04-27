NATO'S maritime search and rescue exercise kicks off in the Atlantic

Photo By OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA | NORTH SEA (April 26, 2022) Members of the Royal Norwegian Air Force’s 330 Rescue...... read more read more Photo By OR-8 STEPHANE DZIOBA | NORTH SEA (April 26, 2022) Members of the Royal Norwegian Air Force’s 330 Rescue Squadron conduct search and rescue training in an AW101 Merlin helicopter with a vessel from the Ekofisk oil field in the North Sea during NATO Exercise Dynamic Mercy. Led by Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM), Dynamic Mercy is designed to evaluate and improve search and rescue collaboration procedures with neighboring countries (NATO and non-NATO) and to verify communication between Rescue Coordination Centres. NATO photo by Warrant Officer Stephane Dzioba. see less | View Image Page

NATO's maritime search and rescue exercise, Dynamic Mercy, involving NATO's search and rescue facilities and units, and Partnership for Peace countries, kicked off in the Norwegian Sea on April 19.



The exercise, led by Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) in Northwood, is designed to evaluate and improve search and rescue collaboration procedures with neighboring countries (NATO and non-NATO) and to verify communication between Rescue Coordination Centres.



The exercise provides an opportunity to practice and develop inter-regional and cross-boundary cooperation and coordination between the Rescue Coordination Centres of Allies in NATO's Northern region and between partner nations that have common Search and Rescue Region (SRR) boundaries with those of Allies.



This year's iteration will be conducted in three separate areas – Atlantic North, Atlantic Middle, and Atlantic South, and is scheduled to conclude May 17. Units and personnel from Belgium, Denmark, Faroe Islands, France, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom, and the United States will train together in accordance with standards and procedures described in the international Search and Rescue Manual, IAMSAR.



While the search and rescue services of participating nations are structured and organized differently, they are all identically motivated by the desire to save lives, a core value of MARCOM.



Quick Facts:

Exercise Dynamic Mercy is held annually, either in the Atlantic or the Baltic Region.



This year's exercise is in the Atlantic, involving three Search and Rescue Centres as well as units and personnel from 10 NATO/partner nations.



Participating nations: Belgium, Denmark, Faroe Islands, France, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom, and the United States.



Involved Search and Rescue Centres:



• Atlantic North – Conducted in and around the northern part of the Norwegian Sea and the waters adjacent to Iceland and Greenland. This part will take place on April 19 and 26, and May 11, 2022.



• Atlantic Middle– Conducted in and around the northern part of the North Sea and the southern part of the Norwegian Sea and Skagerrak. This part will take place on April 26, 2022.



• Atlantic South – Conducted in and around the middle and southern part of the North Sea and the English Channel. This part will take place on May 16-17, 2022.