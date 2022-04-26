Volunteers honored for $658K worth of services, time

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – U.S. Army Hawaii leaders, family members, coworkers and friends gathered at the Sgt. Smith Theater, here, April 20, to honor 40 community members who have spent countless hours volunteering their time serving Soldiers and their families.

Each year, in April, military communities across the world take time to recognize and thank their community volunteers for their service during National Volunteer Week.

This year’s theme was “We Salute You - shining the light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve.”

The U.S. Army Hawaii Soldier Volunteer of the Year was awarded to 1st Lt. Temitope Oshinbanjo of the USO. Oshinbanjo, who is assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 25th Infantry Division Artillery, was nominated for providing over 348 hours of volunteer service in 2021 while serving as a Schofield Barracks USO representative.

He donated his time assembling care packages for troop movements, preparing and serving lunches, and providing excellent service to his fellow military members and their families and all those serving in other branches of the military.

The 2021 U.S. Army Hawaii Spouse Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Vanessa Molitor of the USO. Molitor was nominated for her volunteer service with the Schofield Barracks UO and provided over 104 hours of volunteer service in 2021 while serving as the center representative providing quality customer service and support to the USO mission ensuring “a home away from home” environment while servicing and advocating for service members, their families and the community.

Molitor also volunteers her time with the Hui O Na Wahine thrift shop, and pet sits, while managing her own crafting business.

The 2021 U.S. Army Hawaii Retiree Volunteer of the Year was awarded to retired Lt. Col. Jason Jones of the Boy Scouts. Jones volunteers with Boy Scout Trip 24 of Schofield Barracks and provided 650 hours of volunteer service in 2021.

Jones served as Troop 24’s scoutmaster mentoring scouts with encouragement to do their best, to become good leaders, and to care about those around them. Jones’ role positively impacted Troop 24 as one of the troops on island in Hawaii with the highest number of Scouts earning the highest rank, Eagle.

The 2021 Organization Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Sgt. Roxana Garcia Velazquez, from the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. Garcia Velazquez volunteers for the Drunk Driving Prevention Program’s Oahu chapter and the garrison’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program.

Also recognized were community members earning the Na Koa Award for Service, which were created by the Hawaii Installation Volunteer Advisory Council as an elite award for volunteers who went above and beyond in their volunteer service.

Community members awarded with a Na Koa Gold Award, for 600+ hours were:

• Staff Sgt. Anna Katrina Dato, 1,596 hours

• Sgt. 1st Class Myesha Graham, 729 hours

• Retired Lt. Col. Jason Jones, 650 hours

• Lindsey Lawrence, 1,154.50 hours

• Jamie Wotring, 975 hours

One community member was awarded with a Na Koa Silver Award, for 450+ hours:

• Sgt. Rosita Kimberly Robinson, 582 hours

Community members awarded with a Na Koa Bronze Award, for 300+ hours were:

• Sgt. Darryelle Cole, 320 hours

• Sgt. Roxana Garcia Velazquez, 377 hours

• Spc. Tamika Godfrey, 320 hours

• Sgt. Katherine Hendershot, 406 hours

• Sgt. Nikhil Khanal, 401 hours

• Sgt. Karina McCombs, 320 hours

• Sgt. Luis Mejias Perez, 330 hours

• Lt. Temitope Oshinbanjo, 348.25 hours

• Staff Sgt. Rowan Dale Panlasigui, 370 hours

Community members awarded with a Na Koa Lapel Pin, for 150+ hours were:

• Pfc. Dencil Alvarez, 181 hours

• Lt. Col. Miguel Aquino, 180 hours

• Maj. Clifton Barnett, 299 hours

• Pfc. Abner Bouomo, 240 hours

• Sgt. Vance Brown, 260 hours

• Staff Sgt. Rockeem Carey, 202 hours

• Sgt. Christacia Dawkins, 228 hours

• Sgt. 1st Class Michael Fiorella, 161.25 hours

• Staff Sgt. Jesus Garcia Jr., 210 hours

• Sgt. Javier Magallanes, 222 hours

• Cpl. Kenny Marshall, 200 hours

• Sgt. Ji Young Moon, 205.50 hours

• Sgt. Taliilagi Pulemagafa, 280 hours

• Spc. Dominique Tchuisseu Moyo, 150 hours

• Sgt. Chase Stevenson, 157.75 hours

• Col. Theodore Travis, 298.5 hours

Also recognized were nine volunteers who were instrumental in supporting the Army’s Family Assistance Center that was set up in December 2021 to assist families affected by the water contamination crisis. The following community members provided over 250 volunteer hours:

• Rose Buelow

• Christian Floril

• Michelle Floril

• Laura Gallaway

• Joannielee Maldonado-Cruz

• U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Miller

• Stephanie Peregrin

• Elcid Saloma

• Maria Saloma

In 2021, community members provided 23,083 volunteer hours, or the equivalent of $658,781.

View more photos on flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/usaghawaii/albums/72177720298277074.

