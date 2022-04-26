Former Assistant Secretary of the Navy Speaks at NUWC Keyport Executive Leadership Forum

Former Assistant Secretary of the Navy, James “Hondo” Geurts, spoke at the Executive Leadership Forum for NUWC Division Keyport April 25.



The Hon. Geurts was Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition from December 5, 2017 through January 20, 2021.



During the presentation, he spoke of what leaders should look for in their personnel:

“Top performing personnel have three traits:

- The first being curiosity. Explore what you do and what others do. You have to understand what is needed for your organization and team.

- The second is humility. Think about others before you think about yourself. Look for those that can improve the organization.

- The third is the boldness to act. Understand what your organization needs to do in order to accomplish the mission and act on that.”



Geurts continued, “There is so much capability in your organization that you aren’t giving yourself credit for. Be innovative. Listen to your people. Great organizations take advantage of their talent. Celebrate learning whether you are successful or not. Understand what is needed so that you can reach the target.”



Leaders listening to the presentation asked questions and put their own thoughts into what is needed to build a successful organization.



“Leadership development is imperative to a successful organization,” said Angela Hocutt, NUWC Keyport Corporate Operations Department Head. “We really appreciate former Secretary Geurts taking the time to share his knowledge and experience over so many decades of service.”

