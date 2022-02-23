Veterans Can Build the Next Generation of the Trucking Workforce

Courtesy Photo | America’s truck drivers are essential to keeping the goods we all rely on—and our...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | America’s truck drivers are essential to keeping the goods we all rely on—and our economy—Woman Driving a Truck. moving. Unfortunately, the industry continues to face long-standing recruitment and retention challenges as the demand for drivers has grown during the pandemic. see less | View Image Page

By. Gabe Soltero



America’s truck drivers are essential to keeping the goods we all rely on—and our economy—Woman Driving a Truck. moving. Unfortunately, the industry continues to face long-standing recruitment and retention challenges as the demand for drivers has grown during the pandemic.



That’s why the Biden-Harris Administration took action and created the Trucking Action Plan to Strengthen America’s Trucking Workforce to support drivers and create pathways for good trucking jobs. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service is proud to have joined this effort by working closely with the White House and other federal agencies to create a list of federal resources for transitioning service members interested in entering the trucking industry.



Regardless of their military truck-driving experience, veterans and transitioning service members are excellent candidates to help tackle this challenge and pursue good trucking jobs. Military service helps promote a sense of mission, teamwork and loyalty while providing technical training and promoting a culture of safety—all of which are helpful in the trucking industry. For many veterans, good trucking jobs can provide career security, flexibility and family-sustaining wages, while also providing an opportunity to see our nation.



With options ranging from Registered Apprenticeship and SkillBridge to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Even Exchange Program, transitioning service members and veterans can leverage numerous resources and GI Bill benefits to help them earn a commercial driver’s license. They can continue their service by becoming part of an industry critical to American commerce and safeguard our national security.



At VETS, our vision is to enable all veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses to reach their full potential in the workplace. Follow us on Twitter at @VETS_DOL or on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/dolvets/



Gabe Soltero is the regional veterans’ employment coordinator in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic region in the department’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service.