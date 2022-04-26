Lyman Gate changes to start April 29

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii – Installation access improvements start Friday, April 29, at Schofield Barracks' Lyman Gate and vehicle processing center.



The project will better enable the Directorate of Emergency Services to provide improved security while managing vehicle traffic flow from off the installation and Wheeler Army Airfield.



Residents and visitors will see three main changes starting April 29 – the curved road where visitors currently line up to be inspected will be widened to allow additional lanes of traffic, all inbound traffic will be subject to 100% ID card check, and all inbound traffic will be rerouted slightly to the right past the vehicle processing center tent.



Vehicles traveling from Schofield Barracks’ Lyman Gate to Wheeler Army Airfield’s Kunia Gate will be allowed to bypass the ID card check 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m., weekdays only. Outside of those times, all vehicles entering Kunia Gate will undergo an ID card check.



All Lyman Gate paving and construction work will occur overnight and there are no impacts expected to the community.



Once the widened queuing lanes open, all vehicles entering through Lyman Gate, to include ID card holders, must go through the curved lane to the right. There will be separate lanes for visitors and ID card holders.



Additionally, all traffic entering the installation will shift slightly to the right of Lyman Road to proceed through an active barrier. The additional barrier means stronger physical security for the installation and all who work and live on Schofield Barracks.



Due to the placement of the new barrier, the small parking lot across the street from the Lyman Road and Duck Road intersection was closed permanently March 25.



Though the changes are minimal, drivers are advised to anticipate a change in traffic patterns on the installation starting April 29, and to allow for extra time in their commute.



Additional changes are being planned for other gates. As details are finalized, information will be shared with the community.



(Editor's note: This article was originally published April 2, with changes going into effect April 18. This article has been updated to reflect the new start date and other minor changes.)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.26.2022 18:16 Story ID: 419383 Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lyman Gate changes to start April 29, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.