Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Astronaut, USMA grad Kimbrough shares space experiences with cadets

    Astronaut, USMA grad Kimbrough shares space experiences with cadets

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Luisito Brooks | Col. Shane Kimbrough, a NASA astronaut and Class of 1989 West Point grad, conducted a...... read more read more

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Luisito Brooks 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    After spending six months traveling at more than 17,000 mph at nearly 220 miles above the Earth, Col. Shane Kimbrough is finally back on some familiar ground. Kimbrough, a U.S. Military Academy Class of 1989 graduate, returned to West Point to give an in-depth lecture on his experience on the International Space Station.

    This recent mission set a record for the longest spaceflight by a U.S. crewed spacecraft. The crew traveled 84,653,119 statute miles and completed 3,194 orbits around Earth.

    “I am so thrilled to be back here with potentially the future generation of space explorers,ˮ Kimbrough said. “It could be someone from here that will land on Mars one day.ˮ

    As cadets packed Robinson Auditorium on April 20, Kimbrough discussed the importance of space exploration and how they performed science experiments and technology demonstrations during their mission.

    “We were able to work aboard the ISS to expand the knowledge and importance of space,ˮ Kimbrough said. “We were doing experiments in space with scientists who were on Earth, and all that data helps propel us forward.ˮ

    He also explained what it was like when he performed three spacewalks, bringing his total to nine throughout his career.

    Kimbrough’s most recent trip to space was his third mission. He previously flew on the space shuttle in 2008 and onboard a Russian Soyuz rocket in 2016. Amazingly, he has now spent a total of 388 days away from Earth. Only three other U.S. astronauts have been in orbit longer.

    This trip to West Point was to not only share his experiences but it was also to listen to cadets ask questions.

    “I think it is pretty cool for Col. Kimbrough to visit back at West Point,ˮ said Class of 2024 Cadet Jackson Everett, Company D-1. “Not many schools have astronauts that are graduates that they can talk to about space and the NASA program.ˮ

    Everett went on to say that he learned that Kimbrough was also in his company when he was here.

    “People asked questions about his time at West Point, so I asked him if he prefers MREs or space food,ˮ Everett said. “Everyone laughed, and I thought it was funny that MREs are also used in space. Plus, he said that astronauts from other countries share their food with each other.

    “I also asked him if his bench press was different in space than it was on Earth,ˮ Everett added with a smile. “I thought his answer was funny because there wasnʼt a difference because the machines adjust for the lack of gravity.ˮ

    Kimbrough continued his lecture while also showing a few videos of his space journey. After the brief, he stayed back to answer more questions.

    “I think people left inspired to chase their dreams,ˮ Everett said. “It was so incredible to hear all that he could do aboard the spacecraft.”
    For more information on the ISS or to track it, visit https://spotthestation.nasa.gov/tracking_map.cfm.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 16:34
    Story ID: 419365
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Astronaut, USMA grad Kimbrough shares space experiences with cadets, by SFC Luisito Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Astronaut, USMA grad Kimbrough shares space experiences with cadets
    Astronaut, USMA grad Kimbrough shares space experiences with cadets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Astronaut
    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    Shane Kimbrough

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT