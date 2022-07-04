Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Werner talks Army modernization plan on The Hill

    Werner meets with congressmen in DC

    Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Darren Werner, commanding general, U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments...... read more read more

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Story by Randy Tisor 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. – After attending the Army Materiel Command House Depot Caucus Breakfast in the District of Columbia on April 7, Maj. Gen. Werner, commanding general, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command visited Rep. Paul Tonko and Rep. Cheri Bustos in their congressional offices to discuss the Army’s modernization efforts from the TACOM perspective. Both Tonko and Bustos are part of the Army’s House Depot Caucus. Rep. Bustos is the co-chair of the depot caucus.

    Werner was accompanied by David Franing, assistant project manager for TACOM’s modernization efforts at Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center and Sierra Army Depot.

    Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, as well as commanders and staff from U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, and representatives from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisitions, Logistics and Technology) and Program Executive Offices also participated in the House Depot Caucus breakfast and congressional visits.

    “We met with the House Depot Caucus to explain (the Army’s) 15-year modernization plan for our depots and arsenals,” Franing said. The overview gave Representatives, “An opportunity to ask questions and to open the conversation.”

    The caucus had requested that all Services develop a modernization plan for the Department of Defense Organic Industrial Base in late 2020, according to Franing.

    “As I understand it, the Army is the first service to provide Congress with their modernization plans for their organic industrial base,” Franing said, adding, “They want to ensure we’re modernizing towards future weapons systems. They also want to ensure that we are ‘upskilling’ the workforce to meet the needs of a modernized OIB.”

    The Army’s proposed investment, Franing said, would amount to $16 billion over 15 years. The investiture would impact modernization across the Army’s 23 arsenals and depots, to include six within TACOM.

    Werner and Franing also met with representatives from Sen. Gary Peter’s (Mich.) office, as well as Representatives Brenda Lawrence (Mich.-14) and Representative Jim Jordan (Ohio-4), representative Cheri Bustos (Ill.-17), and Representative Paul Tonko (N.Y.-20) to discuss updates concerning TACOM assets within their areas of oversight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 16:01
    Story ID: 419362
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Werner talks Army modernization plan on The Hill, by Randy Tisor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Werner meets with congressmen in DC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACOM
    Werner
    Bustos
    Tonko
    House Caucus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT