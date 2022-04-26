258th MCT EDRE Support

Photo By Sgt. Laurissa Hodges | Soldiers assigned to the 258th Movement Control Team, Division Sustainment Troops...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Laurissa Hodges | Soldiers assigned to the 258th Movement Control Team, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, inspect equipment during the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd ID, Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise April 25-27, 2022, on Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia. The 258th MCT personnel will be helping perform inspections of vehicles and containers in addition to ensuring that documentation is properly prepared for their movement to Camp Atterbury, Indiana, and future deployments. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers assigned to the 258th Movement Control Team, Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, provided support to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd ID, during an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise April 25-27, 2022, at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, Georgia.



“The 258th MCT personnel will be helping perform inspections of vehicles and containers in addition to ensuring that documentation is properly prepared,” said 2nd Lt. Colin Lynch, the movement control officer of 258th MCT. “This will ensure that 3rd CAB is prepared for their movement to Camp Atterbury and future deployments.”



The training helps keep Soldiers on their toes by training hands-on and preparing for the possibility of any upcoming missions.



“Operations such as these help keep our Soldiers trained on 88N (transportation management coordinator) skills involved in unit movement in a real world setting,” said Lynch. “Our counterpart unit is working diligently over in Europe and their success with their mission is helping us back here in the States with ours.”



The training ties into the 258th MCT’s mission with day-to-day operations and missions conducted overseas.



“The upcoming port ops will provide the Soldiers an opportunity to expand their knowledge base beyond just A/DACG (Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group) and RMA (Rail Marshalling Area) operations, on which we typically focus,” said Staff Sgt. Robert Woolsey, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 258th MCT. “The EDRE is providing us with the chance to refine and refresh our skills before we take part in the port operations.”



This type of training not only provides Soldiers with additional skills, but gives the Soldiers a chance to work with other units in supporting their missions.



“The opportunity to support the EDRE is important because it not only allows us to train our Soldiers, but it allows us to provide Division level support,” said Woolsey. “Working with 3CAB allows us to help them be prepared for any future movements while providing A/DACG civilians and 258MCT Soldiers practice for line-haul operations for any unit in the future.”



By supporting the EDRE training now, Soldiers will be better prepared to support future missions.



“The mission provides Soldiers the opportunity to learn and refine their skills for use here at 258MCT and to bring to their future units,” said Lynch. “We expect them to utilize this opportunity as much as they can and use their leaning experiences to teach other Soldiers in the unit. We also expect them to take charge and help ensure that 3CAB and any outside unit is always properly prepared for movement.”



Some Soldiers previously participated in 258th MCT’s EDRE or line-haul operations, but for others it will be their first experience.



“This is my first time doing this operation,” said Pfc. Jonathan Presley, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 258th MCT. “After this training I expect to proficiently learn how to categorize equipment as it comes into the yard.”



In order to prepare for the training, the Soldiers used the skills gained from 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division’s deployment, taught classes to the 3rd CAB on various movement skills, assigned roles to each Soldier and conducted walkthroughs with the A/DACG civilians in order to ensure success.



“We also plan to perform AAR’s (After Action Review) at the end of each day of the operation to ensure that any improvements can be implemented going forward,” said Lynch. “We have verified Soldiers have all the necessary skills to help 3CAB as necessary throughout the operation. Additionally, there is a pride in helping units support real world missions. The Soldiers also take pride in being able to help units across the entire Division.”

-30-