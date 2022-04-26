Navy Public Health Providing Support to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

Entomologists and preventive medicine technicians from the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) traveled to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB) to provide technical assistance with pest management operations, April 01-08, 2022.



NECE personnel provided training on how to set up surveillance traps, identified breeding sites for biting insects, and evaluated the overall effectiveness of the base’s surveillance program.



“Cuba has a tropical climate, so there’s plenty we need to watch out for,” said Lt. j.g. Haley Barravecchia, Department Head (DH) for Preventive Medicine (PM) at Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Guantanamo Bay (NMRTC GB). “But mosquitoes and no-see-ums are our biggest concern.” Mosquitoes are well known for their blood-sucking habits and ability to spread disease. No-see-ums, also known as biting midges, can swarm in vast numbers during the island’s wet season and inflict painful bites.



“There are many variables to take into account when looking for good mosquito and midge trapping sites,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Quentin Foley, a preventive medicine technician assigned to NECE. “The presence of competing light sources, if humans are active in the area and at what time of day, and if there’s standing water in the environment that could serve as breeding sites are just some of the factors that impact where we’ll find biting insects and how effective the traps will be.”



One key component of the technical assist visit was the survey of the Migrant Operations area, where migrants and refugees are provided temporary housing. The camps can hold over 50,000 people and these conditions often lead to the proliferation of pests and health related issues. Marine Corps Capt. Natasha Ward led the NECE team through the area as they consulted on preparations and educated on best methods for controlling pests in the area.



“Whenever you have a congregation of people in a small space, poor hygiene and introduced organisms, problems are likely to occur,” said Lt. James Brennan, DH of Operational Forces Support at NECE. “Lice is one concern, and having a delousing procedure during in-processing is important. We also want to prevent anything from entering the housing areas, as animals such as snakes are attracted to the shade. We want people to be healthy and cared for while they’re here.”



NECE personnel are trained to deal with pests of all kinds, not just insects. Army Public Health at Fort Gordon, Guantanamo Bay consulted with NECE on concerns with animals on the base. Fruit bats, Cuban banana rats, and a growing feral cat population can potentially spread disease and parasites, including rabies and screw-worm infestations.



Additionally NECE met with various members of NSGB leadership, naval hospital leadership, Guantanamo Bay Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) and local contractors, discussing pest management industry best practices and collaborating to exceed industry standards and strengthen NSGB's long-term pest control success.



