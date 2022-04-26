Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Major-accident response exercise slated for May 5-6

    Wright-Patt Holds Aircraft Crash Exercise

    Photo By Wesley Farnsworth | First responders arrive on scene at a simulated C-17 aircraft crash as part of a base...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Story by Matthew Clouse 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will conduct a major emergency-management exercise May 5-6.

    Planners said the drill is scheduled to simulate an aircraft mishap with “mass casualties.” Upon notification, first responders will immediately head to the exercise location.

    “We conduct emergency-management exercises throughout the year to test our first responders such as security forces, firefighters and medical, so the base is prepared for a real-world mishap,” said John Rehak, 88th Air Base Wing exercise and inspection program manager.

    During the exercise, the 88 ABW inspection team will evaluate participant response throughout the base. Planners said personnel in the exercise should perform tasks as realistically as possible, given available resources and each organization’s specific responsibilities.

    “It’s important for everyone to participate in base exercises because an incident could happen at any time,” Rehak added. “Exercises make us better prepared and lessons learned can potentially save lives.”

    Since this is an exercise and training event, individuals on and around the base should not call 911, officials said.

    Other potential exercise impacts include:
    - Emergency-response vehicles moving around the base.
    - Temporary blockage of some roadways.
    - Gate traffic backups.
    - Use of telephone and electronic-notification methods.
    - Alert sirens.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 13:12
    Story ID: 419340
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major-accident response exercise slated for May 5-6, by Matthew Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Wright-Patt Holds Aircraft Crash Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency management
    exercise
    WPAFB
    88 ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT