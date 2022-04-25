Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers builds temporary levees in Valley City, North Dakota

    VALLEY CITY, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Story by Shannon Bauer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, began building emergency temporary levees in Valley City, North Dakota, April 24.

    The Corps of Engineers awarded the nearly $1.6 million contract to Strata Corporation, Grand Forks, North Dakota, to protect low-lying areas within Valley City from flooding following the recent weather events. Corps officials anticipate nearly 8,000 linear feet of temporary levee construction to be built at eight locations within the community.

    The temporary levee construction is expected to be complete by Thursday, April 28, ahead of the Sheyenne River cresting later this week. Corps officials will continue monitoring the temporary levees once they are complete in coordination with their federal, state and local partners.

    Under Public Law 84-99, the Corps of Engineers may provide assistance to communities to save human life, prevent immediate human suffering or mitigate public property damage. Emergency assistance will be undertaken only to supplement state and local efforts. An imminent threat of unusual flooding must exist and a state must request Corps' assistance.

