Corps of Engineers builds temporary levees in Valley City, North Dakota

Photo By Patrick Moes | Capt. Kyle Volk, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, construction manager, and Bismarck, North Dakota, native, monitors temporary levee construction in Valley City, North Dakota, April 25. The Corps of Engineers and its contractor, Strata Corporation, from Grand Forks, North Dakota, are assisting the city by constructing around 8,000 linear feet of temporary levees to protect the community from the Sheyenne Rivers following recent weather events within the region. Corps officials anticipate the temporary levee construction being complete ahead of the Sheyenne River cresting later this week. Corps officials will continue monitoring the temporary levees once the construction is complete in coordination with their federal, state and local partners.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, began building emergency temporary levees in Valley City, North Dakota, April 24.



The Corps of Engineers awarded the nearly $1.6 million contract to Strata Corporation, Grand Forks, North Dakota, to protect low-lying areas within Valley City from flooding following the recent weather events. Corps officials anticipate nearly 8,000 linear feet of temporary levee construction to be built at eight locations within the community.



The temporary levee construction is expected to be complete by Thursday, April 28, ahead of the Sheyenne River cresting later this week. Corps officials will continue monitoring the temporary levees once they are complete in coordination with their federal, state and local partners.



Under Public Law 84-99, the Corps of Engineers may provide assistance to communities to save human life, prevent immediate human suffering or mitigate public property damage. Emergency assistance will be undertaken only to supplement state and local efforts. An imminent threat of unusual flooding must exist and a state must request Corps' assistance.



