CORRECTED: U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AWARDS GRANTS TO SUPPORT SERVICES FOR HOMELESS VETERANS SEEKING TO REENTER WORKFORCE

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor announced today the award of over $53 million in Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program (HVRP) grants to 157 recipients that will provide employment services to more than 21,000 homeless veterans seeking to reintegrate into the workforce.



HVRP grantees coordinate their efforts with other federal programs such as the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Supportive Services for Veteran Families and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care programs. The Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) administers the HVRP.



"As we work to overcome the disruption caused by coronavirus, we recognize a special obligation to help the military veterans who need us most re-enter the workforce," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. "Faith-based and community-based organizations, as well as other local entities, are well-positioned to support veterans in their communities and help them participate in the economic freedom they’ve secured for us."



The Department will award 77 grants totaling $26.6 million to first-time recipients, and award $26.4 million in option-year funding to grantees originally awarded in 2018 and 2019.



"The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to helping all of our nation’s veterans realize their full potential in the workplace," said Assistant Secretary of Labor for Veterans’ Employment and Training John Lowry. "While these veterans may be homeless today, with the right kind of support, they can reestablish an employment trajectory that will enable a prosperous future."



HVRP awards grants on a competitive basis to state and local workforce investment boards, local public agencies and nonprofit organizations, tribal governments, faith-based and community organizations. Through the services provided, homeless veterans may learn occupational skills, attain apprenticeships or on-the-job training opportunities and receive job search and placement assistance.



Visit www.dol.gov/vets for more information on the Department’s unemployment and re-employment programs for veterans. For questions about these grant awards, please contact the Department’s Kia Mason at (202) 693-2606, and for more information about the VETS, please visit www.veterans.gov or follow on twitter @VETS_DOL.



The list of new awards, and their recipients, is below:



List of new awards, and their recipients

Recipient



State



Amount



Aletheia House Inc.



AL



$500,000



Volunteers of America Southeast



AL



$248,358



Pima County



AZ



$195,607



Able-Disabled Advocacy Inc.



CA



$360,396



America Works of California Inc.



CA



$500,000



Berkeley Food and Housing Project



CA



$500,000



Goodwill Industries of Southern California



CA



$500,000



JVS SoCal



CA



$466,800



Swords to Plowshares Veterans Rights Organization



CA



$500,000



The Salvation Army



CA



$440,000



United States Veterans Initiative



CA



$194,536



Vietnam Veterans of California, dba, Veterans Resource Center



CA



$421,814



Vietnam Veterans of San Diego



CA



$233,000



Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists Inc.



CA



$250,000



Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists Inc.



CA



$104,000



Volunteers of America of Los Angeles



CA



$396,780



Volunteers of America of Los Angeles



CA



$361,770



Volunteers of America-Northern California/Northern Nevada



CA



$499,476



Colorado Coalition for the Homeless



CO



$500,000



Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans Inc.



DE



$450,000



Boley Centers Inc.



FL



$332,402



Gang Alternative Inc.



FL



$490,110



Mary Hall Freedom House Inc.



GA



$400,000



Recovery Consultants of Atlanta, Inc.



GA



$500,000



Veterans Empowerment Organization of Georgia Inc.



GA



$468,091



Catholic Charities Hawaii



HI



$270,000



Of Color Inc.



IL



$499,785



Transitional Living Services



IL



$283,957



Crossroads Rehabilitation Center Inc.



IN



$297,440



ECHO Housing Corporation



IN



$153,419



Mountain Comprehensive Care Center Inc.



KY



$210,960



Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana Inc.



LA



$210,960



Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana Inc.



LA



$322,205



Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Inc.



MA



$186,750



Veterans Inc.



MA



$170,000



Veterans Inc.



MA



$150,000



Veterans Inc.



MA



$500,000



Volunteers of America Massachusetts



MA



$265,049



Volunteers of America Massachusetts



MA



$338,264



Easterseals Serving DC|MD|VA, Inc.



MD



$500,000



Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley



MD



$202,531



Mosaic Community Services, Inc.



MD



$500,000



St. James A.M.E. Zion Church - Zion House



MD



$300,000



Michigan Ability Partners



MI



$158,204



St. Patrick Center



MO



$308,911



Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry, Inc.



NC



$500,000



Volunteers of America of the Carolinas, Inc.



NC



$282,562



America Works of New York, Inc.



NY



$500,000



Puerto Rican Organization to Motivate, Enlighten and Serve



NY



$401,064



Services for the UnderServed Inc.



NY



$142,020



United Veterans Beacon House Inc.



NY



$104,125



Easter Seals TriState LLC



OH



$168,048



Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries Rehabilitation Center Inc.



OH



$472,151



Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana



OH



$360,000



Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana



OH



$320,000



Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana



OH



$315,000



Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana



OH



$320,000



Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana



OH



$255,000



Volunteers of America Oklahoma Inc.



OK



$420,208



Easterseals Oregon



OR



$500,000



Goodwill Industries of Lane and South Coast Counties



OR



$186,639



Commission on Economic Opportunity



PA



$200,000



Impact Services Corporation



PA



$500,000



Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania Inc.



PA



$209,526



Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania Inc.



PA



$334,363



Veterans Multi-Service Center Inc.



PA



$277,456



Veterans Multi-Service Center Inc.



PA



$388,939



Veterans Place of Washington Blvd.



PA



$364,000



Fast Forward



SC



$400,000



Adaptive Construction Solutions Inc.



TX



$450,000



Castle Cares Community Ministries



TX



$320,034



The Houston Launch Pad



TX



$500,000



Unity Partners dba Project Unity



TX



$263,565



Focused Outreach Richmond Inc.



VA



$320,000



Center for Veterans Issues Ltd.



WI



$500,000



Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps, Inc.



WI



$202,525



Volunteers of America Northern Rockies



WY



$500,000



The list of continuation awards, and their recipients, is below:



List of continuation awards, and their recipients

Recipient



State



Award



Aletheia House



AL



$251,329



St. Francis House Inc



AR



$159,090



United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS-Phoenix)



AZ



$325,000



United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS - Prescott)



AZ



$216,000



America Works of California Inc



CA



$500,000



Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist Inc.



CA



$240,000



Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist Inc.



CA



$250,000



Volunteers of America-Southwest



CA



$230,000



Vietnam Veterans of San Diego



CA



$500,000



PATH



CA



$300,000



Goodwill of Santa Clara County



CA



$300,000



Volunteers of America Greater Los Angeles Ca. (West Covina)



CA



$500,000



Volunteers of America of Los Angeles



CA



$500,000



Volunteers of America Los Angeles



CA



$500,000



Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo Co. Inc



CA



$273,758



The Salvation Army, A California Corp.



CA



$445,000



Volunteers of America of Los Angeles



CA



$500,000



Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists Inc.



CA



$350,000



Working Wardrobe For A New Start



CA



$266,600



Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut Inc.



CT



$420,410



United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS-Washington D.C.)



DC



$309,000



Volunteers of America of Florida



FL



$407,458



Traveler's Aid of Metropolitan Atlanta Inc.



GA



$426,547



Atlanta Center for Self Sufficiency



GA



$375,000



United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS-Barbers Point)



HI



$200,000



United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS-Barber's Point)



HI



$275,000



Goodwill Industries of the Heartland



IA



$242,000



Idaho Department of Labor



ID



$114,500



National Able Network



IL



$370,950



The Inner Voice Inc.



IL



$500,000



America Works of Illinois Inc.



IL



$400,000



Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana



IN



$215,000



South Central Region 8 Workforce Board Inc.



IN



$125,000



Volunteers of America Mid-States



KY



$288,171



Elle Foundation



LA



$203,500



Easterseals MA



MA



$125,598



Veterans Inc.



MA



$370,000



Veterans Inc. RI/SEMA



MA



$322,000



Easterseals Serving DC/MD/ VA



MD



$500,000



Way Station Inc.



MD



$396,639



Easterseals Maine



ME



$285,823



Volunteers of America Michigan



MI



$214,740



Volunteers of America Michigan



MI



$234,559



Mid-Michigan Community Action Agency Inc.



MI



$221,920



Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans



MN



$500,000



Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans



MN



$447,613



Hancock Resource Center



MS



$239,593



Volunteers of America Northern Rockies



MT-WY



$405,000



Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry



NC



$500,000



Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry



NC



$500,000



Harbor Homes Inc.



NH



$200,000



Real House Recovery Inc



NJ



$471,424



Goodwill Industries of New Mexico



NM



$493,867



United States Veterans Initiative



NV



$250,000



Black Veterans for Social Justice



NY



$185,020



Black Veterans for Social Justice Inc.



NY



$248,000



Black Veterans for Social Justices, Inc.



NY



$275,050



Mental Health America of Dutchess County Inc.



NY



$150,000



Veterans Outreach Center Inc.



NY



$500,000



Volunteers of America Ohio & Indaina



OH



$205,000



Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana



OH



$320,000



Volunteers of America Oklahoma



OK



$388,439



Muscogee (Creek) Nation



OK



$348,878



Easterseals Oregon



OR



$500,000



Easterseals Oregon



OR



$400,000



Easterseals Oregon



OR



$325,000



YWCA of Greater Harrisburg



PA



$230,000



Operation Stand Down Rhode Island



RI



$300,000



Volunteers of America Dakotas



SD



$216,372



United States Veterans Initiative



TX



$250,000



Front Steps Inc.



TX



$300,000



Adaptive Construction Solutions



TX



$500,000



Volunteers of America Texas Dallas/Fort Worth



TX



$385,710



Volunteers of America Texas



TX



$500,000



Total Action Against Poverty



VA



$227,263



River City Comprehensive Counseling Services



VA



$320,000



Veteran’s Inc.



VT



$236,000



Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs



WA



$480,000



Partner in Careers



WA



$208,455



Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists Inc.



WI



$240,000



Ed. Note: This version of the release updates the list of new award recipients that appeared in the original version of the release to correct a sorting error.

