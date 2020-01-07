Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CORRECTED: U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AWARDS GRANTS TO SUPPORT SERVICES FOR HOMELESS VETERANS SEEKING TO REENTER WORKFORCE

    07.01.2020

    WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor announced today the award of over $53 million in Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program (HVRP) grants to 157 recipients that will provide employment services to more than 21,000 homeless veterans seeking to reintegrate into the workforce.

    HVRP grantees coordinate their efforts with other federal programs such as the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Supportive Services for Veteran Families and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care programs. The Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) administers the HVRP.

    "As we work to overcome the disruption caused by coronavirus, we recognize a special obligation to help the military veterans who need us most re-enter the workforce," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. "Faith-based and community-based organizations, as well as other local entities, are well-positioned to support veterans in their communities and help them participate in the economic freedom they’ve secured for us."

    The Department will award 77 grants totaling $26.6 million to first-time recipients, and award $26.4 million in option-year funding to grantees originally awarded in 2018 and 2019.

    "The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to helping all of our nation’s veterans realize their full potential in the workplace," said Assistant Secretary of Labor for Veterans’ Employment and Training John Lowry. "While these veterans may be homeless today, with the right kind of support, they can reestablish an employment trajectory that will enable a prosperous future."

    HVRP awards grants on a competitive basis to state and local workforce investment boards, local public agencies and nonprofit organizations, tribal governments, faith-based and community organizations. Through the services provided, homeless veterans may learn occupational skills, attain apprenticeships or on-the-job training opportunities and receive job search and placement assistance.

    Visit www.dol.gov/vets for more information on the Department’s unemployment and re-employment programs for veterans. For questions about these grant awards, please contact the Department’s Kia Mason at (202) 693-2606, and for more information about the VETS, please visit www.veterans.gov or follow on twitter @VETS_DOL.

    The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.

    The list of new awards, and their recipients, is below:

    List of new awards, and their recipients
    Recipient

    State

    Amount

    Aletheia House Inc.

    AL

    $500,000

    Volunteers of America Southeast

    AL

    $248,358

    Pima County

    AZ

    $195,607

    Able-Disabled Advocacy Inc.

    CA

    $360,396

    America Works of California Inc.

    CA

    $500,000

    Berkeley Food and Housing Project

    CA

    $500,000

    Goodwill Industries of Southern California

    CA

    $500,000

    JVS SoCal

    CA

    $466,800

    Swords to Plowshares Veterans Rights Organization

    CA

    $500,000

    The Salvation Army

    CA

    $440,000

    United States Veterans Initiative

    CA

    $194,536

    Vietnam Veterans of California, dba, Veterans Resource Center

    CA

    $421,814

    Vietnam Veterans of San Diego

    CA

    $233,000

    Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists Inc.

    CA

    $250,000

    Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists Inc.

    CA

    $104,000

    Volunteers of America of Los Angeles

    CA

    $396,780

    Volunteers of America of Los Angeles

    CA

    $361,770

    Volunteers of America-Northern California/Northern Nevada

    CA

    $499,476

    Colorado Coalition for the Homeless

    CO

    $500,000

    Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans Inc.

    DE

    $450,000

    Boley Centers Inc.

    FL

    $332,402

    Gang Alternative Inc.

    FL

    $490,110

    Mary Hall Freedom House Inc.

    GA

    $400,000

    Recovery Consultants of Atlanta, Inc.

    GA

    $500,000

    Veterans Empowerment Organization of Georgia Inc.

    GA

    $468,091

    Catholic Charities Hawaii

    HI

    $270,000

    Of Color Inc.

    IL

    $499,785

    Transitional Living Services

    IL

    $283,957

    Crossroads Rehabilitation Center Inc.

    IN

    $297,440

    ECHO Housing Corporation

    IN

    $153,419

    Mountain Comprehensive Care Center Inc.

    KY

    $210,960

    Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana Inc.

    LA

    $210,960

    Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana Inc.

    LA

    $322,205

    Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Inc.

    MA

    $186,750

    Veterans Inc.

    MA

    $170,000

    Veterans Inc.

    MA

    $150,000

    Veterans Inc.

    MA

    $500,000

    Volunteers of America Massachusetts

    MA

    $265,049

    Volunteers of America Massachusetts

    MA

    $338,264

    Easterseals Serving DC|MD|VA, Inc.

    MD

    $500,000

    Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley

    MD

    $202,531

    Mosaic Community Services, Inc.

    MD

    $500,000

    St. James A.M.E. Zion Church - Zion House

    MD

    $300,000

    Michigan Ability Partners

    MI

    $158,204

    St. Patrick Center

    MO

    $308,911

    Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry, Inc.

    NC

    $500,000

    Volunteers of America of the Carolinas, Inc.

    NC

    $282,562

    America Works of New York, Inc.

    NY

    $500,000

    Puerto Rican Organization to Motivate, Enlighten and Serve

    NY

    $401,064

    Services for the UnderServed Inc.

    NY

    $142,020

    United Veterans Beacon House Inc.

    NY

    $104,125

    Easter Seals TriState LLC

    OH

    $168,048

    Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries Rehabilitation Center Inc.

    OH

    $472,151

    Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana

    OH

    $360,000

    Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana

    OH

    $320,000

    Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana

    OH

    $315,000

    Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana

    OH

    $320,000

    Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana

    OH

    $255,000

    Volunteers of America Oklahoma Inc.

    OK

    $420,208

    Easterseals Oregon

    OR

    $500,000

    Goodwill Industries of Lane and South Coast Counties

    OR

    $186,639

    Commission on Economic Opportunity

    PA

    $200,000

    Impact Services Corporation

    PA

    $500,000

    Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania Inc.

    PA

    $209,526

    Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania Inc.

    PA

    $334,363

    Veterans Multi-Service Center Inc.

    PA

    $277,456

    Veterans Multi-Service Center Inc.

    PA

    $388,939

    Veterans Place of Washington Blvd.

    PA

    $364,000

    Fast Forward

    SC

    $400,000

    Adaptive Construction Solutions Inc.

    TX

    $450,000

    Castle Cares Community Ministries

    TX

    $320,034

    The Houston Launch Pad

    TX

    $500,000

    Unity Partners dba Project Unity

    TX

    $263,565

    Focused Outreach Richmond Inc.

    VA

    $320,000

    Center for Veterans Issues Ltd.

    WI

    $500,000

    Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps, Inc.

    WI

    $202,525

    Volunteers of America Northern Rockies

    WY

    $500,000

    The list of continuation awards, and their recipients, is below:

    List of continuation awards, and their recipients
    Recipient

    State

    Award

    Aletheia House

    AL

    $251,329

    St. Francis House Inc

    AR

    $159,090

    United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS-Phoenix)

    AZ

    $325,000

    United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS - Prescott)

    AZ

    $216,000

    America Works of California Inc

    CA

    $500,000

    Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist Inc.

    CA

    $240,000

    Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist Inc.

    CA

    $250,000

    Volunteers of America-Southwest

    CA

    $230,000

    Vietnam Veterans of San Diego

    CA

    $500,000

    PATH

    CA

    $300,000

    Goodwill of Santa Clara County

    CA

    $300,000

    Volunteers of America Greater Los Angeles Ca. (West Covina)

    CA

    $500,000

    Volunteers of America of Los Angeles

    CA

    $500,000

    Volunteers of America Los Angeles

    CA

    $500,000

    Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo Co. Inc

    CA

    $273,758

    The Salvation Army, A California Corp.

    CA

    $445,000

    Volunteers of America of Los Angeles

    CA

    $500,000

    Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists Inc.

    CA

    $350,000

    Working Wardrobe For A New Start

    CA

    $266,600

    Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut Inc.

    CT

    $420,410

    United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS-Washington D.C.)

    DC

    $309,000

    Volunteers of America of Florida

    FL

    $407,458

    Traveler's Aid of Metropolitan Atlanta Inc.

    GA

    $426,547

    Atlanta Center for Self Sufficiency

    GA

    $375,000

    United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS-Barbers Point)

    HI

    $200,000

    United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS-Barber's Point)

    HI

    $275,000

    Goodwill Industries of the Heartland

    IA

    $242,000

    Idaho Department of Labor

    ID

    $114,500

    National Able Network

    IL

    $370,950

    The Inner Voice Inc.

    IL

    $500,000

    America Works of Illinois Inc.

    IL

    $400,000

    Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana

    IN

    $215,000

    South Central Region 8 Workforce Board Inc.

    IN

    $125,000

    Volunteers of America Mid-States

    KY

    $288,171

    Elle Foundation

    LA

    $203,500

    Easterseals MA

    MA

    $125,598

    Veterans Inc.

    MA

    $370,000

    Veterans Inc. RI/SEMA

    MA

    $322,000

    Easterseals Serving DC/MD/ VA

    MD

    $500,000

    Way Station Inc.

    MD

    $396,639

    Easterseals Maine

    ME

    $285,823

    Volunteers of America Michigan

    MI

    $214,740

    Volunteers of America Michigan

    MI

    $234,559

    Mid-Michigan Community Action Agency Inc.

    MI

    $221,920

    Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans

    MN

    $500,000

    Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans

    MN

    $447,613

    Hancock Resource Center

    MS

    $239,593

    Volunteers of America Northern Rockies

    MT-WY

    $405,000

    Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry

    NC

    $500,000

    Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry

    NC

    $500,000

    Harbor Homes Inc.

    NH

    $200,000

    Real House Recovery Inc

    NJ

    $471,424

    Goodwill Industries of New Mexico

    NM

    $493,867

    United States Veterans Initiative

    NV

    $250,000

    Black Veterans for Social Justice

    NY

    $185,020

    Black Veterans for Social Justice Inc.

    NY

    $248,000

    Black Veterans for Social Justices, Inc.

    NY

    $275,050

    Mental Health America of Dutchess County Inc.

    NY

    $150,000

    Veterans Outreach Center Inc.

    NY

    $500,000

    Volunteers of America Ohio & Indaina

    OH

    $205,000

    Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana

    OH

    $320,000

    Volunteers of America Oklahoma

    OK

    $388,439

    Muscogee (Creek) Nation

    OK

    $348,878

    Easterseals Oregon

    OR

    $500,000

    Easterseals Oregon

    OR

    $400,000

    Easterseals Oregon

    OR

    $325,000

    YWCA of Greater Harrisburg

    PA

    $230,000

    Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

    RI

    $300,000

    Volunteers of America Dakotas

    SD

    $216,372

    United States Veterans Initiative

    TX

    $250,000

    Front Steps Inc.

    TX

    $300,000

    Adaptive Construction Solutions

    TX

    $500,000

    Volunteers of America Texas Dallas/Fort Worth

    TX

    $385,710

    Volunteers of America Texas

    TX

    $500,000

    Total Action Against Poverty

    VA

    $227,263

    River City Comprehensive Counseling Services

    VA

    $320,000

    Veteran’s Inc.

    VT

    $236,000

    Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs

    WA

    $480,000

    Partner in Careers

    WA

    $208,455

    Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists Inc.

    WI

    $240,000

    Ed. Note: This version of the release updates the list of new award recipients that appeared in the original version of the release to correct a sorting error.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022
    Story ID: 419329
    Location: US
