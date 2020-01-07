CORRECTED: U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AWARDS GRANTS TO SUPPORT SERVICES FOR HOMELESS VETERANS SEEKING TO REENTER WORKFORCE

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor announced today the award of over $53 million in Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program (HVRP) grants to 157 recipients that will provide employment services to more than 21,000 homeless veterans seeking to reintegrate into the workforce.
HVRP grantees coordinate their efforts with other federal programs such as the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Supportive Services for Veteran Families and the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care programs. The Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) administers the HVRP.
"As we work to overcome the disruption caused by coronavirus, we recognize a special obligation to help the military veterans who need us most re-enter the workforce," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia. "Faith-based and community-based organizations, as well as other local entities, are well-positioned to support veterans in their communities and help them participate in the economic freedom they’ve secured for us."
The Department will award 77 grants totaling $26.6 million to first-time recipients, and award $26.4 million in option-year funding to grantees originally awarded in 2018 and 2019.
"The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to helping all of our nation’s veterans realize their full potential in the workplace," said Assistant Secretary of Labor for Veterans’ Employment and Training John Lowry. "While these veterans may be homeless today, with the right kind of support, they can reestablish an employment trajectory that will enable a prosperous future."
HVRP awards grants on a competitive basis to state and local workforce investment boards, local public agencies and nonprofit organizations, tribal governments, faith-based and community organizations. Through the services provided, homeless veterans may learn occupational skills, attain apprenticeships or on-the-job training opportunities and receive job search and placement assistance.
Visit www.dol.gov/vets for more information on the Department’s unemployment and re-employment programs for veterans. For questions about these grant awards, please contact the Department’s Kia Mason at (202) 693-2606, and for more information about the VETS, please visit www.veterans.gov or follow on twitter @VETS_DOL.
The list of new awards, and their recipients, is below:
List of new awards, and their recipients
Recipient
State
Amount
Aletheia House Inc.
AL
$500,000
Volunteers of America Southeast
AL
$248,358
Pima County
AZ
$195,607
Able-Disabled Advocacy Inc.
CA
$360,396
America Works of California Inc.
CA
$500,000
Berkeley Food and Housing Project
CA
$500,000
Goodwill Industries of Southern California
CA
$500,000
JVS SoCal
CA
$466,800
Swords to Plowshares Veterans Rights Organization
CA
$500,000
The Salvation Army
CA
$440,000
United States Veterans Initiative
CA
$194,536
Vietnam Veterans of California, dba, Veterans Resource Center
CA
$421,814
Vietnam Veterans of San Diego
CA
$233,000
Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists Inc.
CA
$250,000
Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists Inc.
CA
$104,000
Volunteers of America of Los Angeles
CA
$396,780
Volunteers of America of Los Angeles
CA
$361,770
Volunteers of America-Northern California/Northern Nevada
CA
$499,476
Colorado Coalition for the Homeless
CO
$500,000
Delaware Center for Homeless Veterans Inc.
DE
$450,000
Boley Centers Inc.
FL
$332,402
Gang Alternative Inc.
FL
$490,110
Mary Hall Freedom House Inc.
GA
$400,000
Recovery Consultants of Atlanta, Inc.
GA
$500,000
Veterans Empowerment Organization of Georgia Inc.
GA
$468,091
Catholic Charities Hawaii
HI
$270,000
Of Color Inc.
IL
$499,785
Transitional Living Services
IL
$283,957
Crossroads Rehabilitation Center Inc.
IN
$297,440
ECHO Housing Corporation
IN
$153,419
Mountain Comprehensive Care Center Inc.
KY
$210,960
Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana Inc.
LA
$210,960
Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana Inc.
LA
$322,205
Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Inc.
MA
$186,750
Veterans Inc.
MA
$170,000
Veterans Inc.
MA
$150,000
Veterans Inc.
MA
$500,000
Volunteers of America Massachusetts
MA
$265,049
Volunteers of America Massachusetts
MA
$338,264
Easterseals Serving DC|MD|VA, Inc.
MD
$500,000
Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley
MD
$202,531
Mosaic Community Services, Inc.
MD
$500,000
St. James A.M.E. Zion Church - Zion House
MD
$300,000
Michigan Ability Partners
MI
$158,204
St. Patrick Center
MO
$308,911
Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry, Inc.
NC
$500,000
Volunteers of America of the Carolinas, Inc.
NC
$282,562
America Works of New York, Inc.
NY
$500,000
Puerto Rican Organization to Motivate, Enlighten and Serve
NY
$401,064
Services for the UnderServed Inc.
NY
$142,020
United Veterans Beacon House Inc.
NY
$104,125
Easter Seals TriState LLC
OH
$168,048
Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries Rehabilitation Center Inc.
OH
$472,151
Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana
OH
$360,000
Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana
OH
$320,000
Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana
OH
$315,000
Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana
OH
$320,000
Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana
OH
$255,000
Volunteers of America Oklahoma Inc.
OK
$420,208
Easterseals Oregon
OR
$500,000
Goodwill Industries of Lane and South Coast Counties
OR
$186,639
Commission on Economic Opportunity
PA
$200,000
Impact Services Corporation
PA
$500,000
Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania Inc.
PA
$209,526
Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania Inc.
PA
$334,363
Veterans Multi-Service Center Inc.
PA
$277,456
Veterans Multi-Service Center Inc.
PA
$388,939
Veterans Place of Washington Blvd.
PA
$364,000
Fast Forward
SC
$400,000
Adaptive Construction Solutions Inc.
TX
$450,000
Castle Cares Community Ministries
TX
$320,034
The Houston Launch Pad
TX
$500,000
Unity Partners dba Project Unity
TX
$263,565
Focused Outreach Richmond Inc.
VA
$320,000
Center for Veterans Issues Ltd.
WI
$500,000
Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps, Inc.
WI
$202,525
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies
WY
$500,000
The list of continuation awards, and their recipients, is below:
List of continuation awards, and their recipients
Recipient
State
Award
Aletheia House
AL
$251,329
St. Francis House Inc
AR
$159,090
United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS-Phoenix)
AZ
$325,000
United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS - Prescott)
AZ
$216,000
America Works of California Inc
CA
$500,000
Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist Inc.
CA
$240,000
Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist Inc.
CA
$250,000
Volunteers of America-Southwest
CA
$230,000
Vietnam Veterans of San Diego
CA
$500,000
PATH
CA
$300,000
Goodwill of Santa Clara County
CA
$300,000
Volunteers of America Greater Los Angeles Ca. (West Covina)
CA
$500,000
Volunteers of America of Los Angeles
CA
$500,000
Volunteers of America Los Angeles
CA
$500,000
Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo Co. Inc
CA
$273,758
The Salvation Army, A California Corp.
CA
$445,000
Volunteers of America of Los Angeles
CA
$500,000
Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists Inc.
CA
$350,000
Working Wardrobe For A New Start
CA
$266,600
Easterseals Capital Region & Eastern Connecticut Inc.
CT
$420,410
United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS-Washington D.C.)
DC
$309,000
Volunteers of America of Florida
FL
$407,458
Traveler's Aid of Metropolitan Atlanta Inc.
GA
$426,547
Atlanta Center for Self Sufficiency
GA
$375,000
United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS-Barbers Point)
HI
$200,000
United States Veterans Initiative (U.S.VETS-Barber's Point)
HI
$275,000
Goodwill Industries of the Heartland
IA
$242,000
Idaho Department of Labor
ID
$114,500
National Able Network
IL
$370,950
The Inner Voice Inc.
IL
$500,000
America Works of Illinois Inc.
IL
$400,000
Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana
IN
$215,000
South Central Region 8 Workforce Board Inc.
IN
$125,000
Volunteers of America Mid-States
KY
$288,171
Elle Foundation
LA
$203,500
Easterseals MA
MA
$125,598
Veterans Inc.
MA
$370,000
Veterans Inc. RI/SEMA
MA
$322,000
Easterseals Serving DC/MD/ VA
MD
$500,000
Way Station Inc.
MD
$396,639
Easterseals Maine
ME
$285,823
Volunteers of America Michigan
MI
$214,740
Volunteers of America Michigan
MI
$234,559
Mid-Michigan Community Action Agency Inc.
MI
$221,920
Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans
MN
$500,000
Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans
MN
$447,613
Hancock Resource Center
MS
$239,593
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies
MT-WY
$405,000
Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry
NC
$500,000
Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry
NC
$500,000
Harbor Homes Inc.
NH
$200,000
Real House Recovery Inc
NJ
$471,424
Goodwill Industries of New Mexico
NM
$493,867
United States Veterans Initiative
NV
$250,000
Black Veterans for Social Justice
NY
$185,020
Black Veterans for Social Justice Inc.
NY
$248,000
Black Veterans for Social Justices, Inc.
NY
$275,050
Mental Health America of Dutchess County Inc.
NY
$150,000
Veterans Outreach Center Inc.
NY
$500,000
Volunteers of America Ohio & Indaina
OH
$205,000
Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana
OH
$320,000
Volunteers of America Oklahoma
OK
$388,439
Muscogee (Creek) Nation
OK
$348,878
Easterseals Oregon
OR
$500,000
Easterseals Oregon
OR
$400,000
Easterseals Oregon
OR
$325,000
YWCA of Greater Harrisburg
PA
$230,000
Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
RI
$300,000
Volunteers of America Dakotas
SD
$216,372
United States Veterans Initiative
TX
$250,000
Front Steps Inc.
TX
$300,000
Adaptive Construction Solutions
TX
$500,000
Volunteers of America Texas Dallas/Fort Worth
TX
$385,710
Volunteers of America Texas
TX
$500,000
Total Action Against Poverty
VA
$227,263
River City Comprehensive Counseling Services
VA
$320,000
Veteran’s Inc.
VT
$236,000
Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs
WA
$480,000
Partner in Careers
WA
$208,455
Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists Inc.
WI
$240,000
Ed. Note: This version of the release updates the list of new award recipients that appeared in the original version of the release to correct a sorting error.
