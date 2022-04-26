MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH: May sidewalk sales to offer discounts on variety of everyday items at stateside commissaries

Courtesy Photo | Commissary customers stateside can enjoy significant savings while stocking up on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commissary customers stateside can enjoy significant savings while stocking up on their favorite items during the Defense Commissary Agency’s Military Appreciation Month Sidewalk Sale event in May. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – Commissary customers stateside can enjoy significant savings while stocking up on their favorite items during the Defense Commissary Agency’s Military Appreciation Month Sidewalk Sale event in May.



“We are striving to be our customers’ grocery provider of choice,” said Bonita Moffett, DeCA’s director of sales. “These sidewalk sales help us do that by offering our stateside military members and their families a chance to realize extra savings during Military Appreciation Month.”



Weather permitting, most commissaries will have a three- or four-day outdoor weekend sidewalk sale event, featuring extra savings on a variety of everyday items. Event dates are subject to change, so patrons are encouraged to check the sidewalk sale webpage for their store’s sale dates or talk to their store manager for more details or updates.



Customers have a variety of options to choose from. Sale items may include products such as cold cereals, snacks (nuts, chips, candy), flavored water and juices, energy drinks, beverages, pet food, international foods, baking goods, canned goods, non-food items (paper towels, toilet paper, wipes, cleaning products), baby products, and health and beauty products.



Overseas customers should contact their local stores to see what specific promotions are occurring in their community.



“We can never thank our military enough for their dedicated service,” Moffett added. “However, at DeCA we can ensure we do our best to deliver a commissary benefit with the quality and savings they deserve.”

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.