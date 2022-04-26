Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE , RP, GERMANY

    04.26.2022

    Story by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III invited ministers of defense and senior military officials to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 26, 2022, to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various issues facing U.S. allies and partners during the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group event. The United States continues to reaffirm its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    This work, US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis, by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

