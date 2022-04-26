US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III invited ministers of defense and senior...... read more read more

Photo By Airman Jared Lovett | U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III invited ministers of defense and senior military officials from more than 40 countries to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 26, 2022, to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various issues facing U.S. allies and partners during the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group event. The United States continues to uphold the principles of democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and respect for the international rules-based order. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett) see less | View Image Page