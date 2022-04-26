US Secretary of Defense meets with world leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III invited ministers of defense and senior military officials to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 26, 2022, to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various issues facing U.S. allies and partners during the Ukraine Defense Consultative Group event. The United States continues to reaffirm its unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
