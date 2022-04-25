U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa empowers change at the squad level during semi- annual summit

Photo By Sgt. Tianna Field | Attendees of the Squad Leader Summit participate in a Command Sergeants Major forum...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tianna Field | Attendees of the Squad Leader Summit participate in a Command Sergeants Major forum during the Squad Leader Summit on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy on April 22, 2022. The forum allowed squad leaders to gain a senior leader perspective on the best ways to implement what they learned during the summit. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Tianna Field) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – Current and soon-to-be squad leaders from several units under U.S Army Southern European

Task Force, Africa came together last week to expand on their knowledge of what it means to be a squad leader.

Learning how to build trained, disciplined, fit, and cohesive teams aligns with the U.S. Army’s non-

commissioned officer strategy. The squad leader summit took place 19-22 April, 2022 on Caserma Ederle.

The summit was designed with the U.S. Army’s ‘This is My Squad’ initiative in mind, the initiative’s core

values call for the empowerment of first-line leaders to take ownership and be accountable for morale, discipline

and cohesion at the squad level. TIMS aims to compliment and expand upon the ‘Not in My Squad’ campaign

aimed to help junior leaders work to prevent sexual harassment and assault.

“The summit provides an opportunity for 60 soldiers to come together and become better educated on the art

and science that’s associated with building effective teams,” said Sgt. Maj. Sean Horval, lead facilitator for the

summit.

Each day focused on a single lesson topic: leadership, the performance triad, and communication. These lessons

combined videos, lectures and breakout group activities designed to guide conversations and foster mutual

understanding. Summit attendees also did physical training together each morning that focused on teaching

leaders better ways to build and execute PT plans to increase results and decrease injuries.

Both the TIMS and NIMS initiatives take a bottom-up approach to change and improve Army culture,

emphasizing that to effectively implement new Army policies, change must start at the squad level. TIMS

outlines that leaders intending to build a cohesive, trained, disciplined and fit squad, must first know their

soldiers. Lecturers at the SETAF-AF squad leader summit underscored that squads built upon trust as well as

discipline and training combine into units that are ready to fight and win.

“What I hope you get out of this is the importance of being an engaged leader,” said Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling,

commanding general for SETAF-AF. “What that means for you as a squad leader is that you know every single

one of your soldiers; their families, their goals, their hobbies, what stressors they have in their lives. Squad

leaders should know these things. That’s a leader who gets out and talks to their soldiers and builds trust with

every individual they lead.”

Every aspect of the summit sought to remind attendees that trust builds cohesion and cohesive squads are less

likely to face issues of sexual misconduct, behavioral health, or training failures. Each lesson, PT activity and

group discussion circled back to the idea that squad leaders who are empathetic and caring while still displaying

clear expectations and standards for discipline and training are more likely to leave a positive, lasting impact on

the organization.

“This week we had discussions about the integration of power and influence, about the power of emotional

intelligence and what that means to empower rather than to simply delegate, said Horval. “This summit is all

about building better leaders so we can have more cohesive teams that are fit, and ready to fight.”